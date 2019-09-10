AIR-Worldwide Shares its Perspective on Catastrophe Modeling during Demotech's Webinar

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Register as our guest for a webinar on September 12, 2019, at 1 PM Eastern by visiting https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4902886576040841483. During the webinar, catastrophe modeling experts will share their insights on if, how, or why initial projections for Irma, Michael, Matthew, and Dorian may creep upward. They will also discuss their thoughts on model enhancements, both Florida and countrywide, to expect in the future.

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.

About AIR

AIR Worldwide (AIR) provides risk modeling solutions that make individuals, businesses, and society more resilient to extreme events. In 1987, AIR Worldwide founded the catastrophe modeling industry and today models the risk from natural catastrophes, terrorism, pandemics, casualty catastrophes, and cyber attacks globally. Insurance, reinsurance, financial, corporate, and government clients rely on AIR's advanced science, software, and consulting services for catastrophe risk management, insurance-linked securities, site-specific engineering analyses, and agricultural risk management. AIR Worldwide, a Verisk business, is headquartered in Boston, with additional offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.air-worldwide.com.

