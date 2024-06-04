Air(2)O Exceeds $50M in Orders for its ELH Units serving Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturing Facilities in North America
Jun 04, 2024, 14:17 ET
PHOENIX, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air2O, a leading provider of cutting-edge HVACD solutions for large-scale mission-critical industries, has reached a significant milestone, surpassing $50 million in orders for its extreme low humidity (ELH) units being utilized within lithium-ion battery facilities in North America.
The demand for efficient and effective humidity control solutions continues to rise with the increasing prominence of lithium-ion batteries in various industries. Air2O has been at the forefront of developing innovative technologies to meet these evolving needs. The company's ELH product is equipped with state-of-the-art features and has been specifically designed to meet the demands of the lithium-ion battery industry where dew points of -70°f can be required.
"Our ELH systems meticulously maintain the ultra-low humidity conditions crucial for preserving material integrity, optimizing battery performance, and ensuring plant safety. We are confident that Air2O ELH units will positively impact and contribute to the success of this fast-growing industry's advanced facility requirements," said Mike Sullivan, CEO and cofounder, of Air2O.
Air2O ELH units comprise advanced features, including precise humidity control, high performance desiccant rotors and patent pending low air leakage design where recent testing demonstrated zero air leakage @ +/-8"wg.
Air2O's ELH units are engineered to meet the lithium-ion battery industry's stringent low dew point requirements, providing unparalleled environmental control precision, (down to -70°f dew point) These solutions prevent water contamination and premature chemical reactions, two critical factors in ensuring optimal battery safety and efficacy.
Air2O 's commitment to sustainable, ecologically sound solutions is reflected in the ELH units. By consuming significantly less energy than traditional solutions, these units help reduce carbon emissions, contributing to a greener and more sustainable lithium-ion battery manufacturing process.
About Air2O
Air2O, a subsidiary of the Eren Groupe, is a global leader in advanced thermal management solutions particularly suited to the environmental and HVAC requirements of large-scale industrial facilities, including data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, lithium-ion battery production and indoor agriculture. Our innovative, state-of-the-art systems are precisely calibrated to regulate temperature, humidity, dew point, and more in mission-critical facilities. With expert design, engineering, and custom- build capabilities, Air2O delivers the world's most efficient and sustainable thermal management solutions. Learn more at https://air2o.com
Media Contact: Al Maag, [email protected]
SOURCE Air2O
Share this article