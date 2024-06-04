Air(2)O Exceeds $50M in Orders for its ELH Units serving Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturing Facilities in North America

PHOENIX, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air 2 O, a leading provider of cutting-edge HVACD solutions for large-scale mission-critical industries, has reached a significant milestone, surpassing $50 million in orders for its extreme low humidity (ELH) units being utilized within lithium-ion battery facilities in North America.

The demand for efficient and effective humidity control solutions continues to rise with the increasing prominence of lithium-ion batteries in various industries. Air 2 O has been at the forefront of developing innovative technologies to meet these evolving needs. The company's ELH product is equipped with state-of-the-art features and has been specifically designed to meet the demands of the lithium-ion battery industry where dew points of -70°f can be required.

"Our ELH systems meticulously maintain the ultra-low humidity conditions crucial for preserving material integrity, optimizing battery performance, and ensuring plant safety. We are confident that Air 2 O ELH units will positively impact and contribute to the success of this fast-growing industry's advanced facility requirements," said Mike Sullivan, CEO and cofounder, of Air 2 O.

Air 2 O ELH units comprise advanced features, including precise humidity control, high performance desiccant rotors and patent pending low air leakage design where recent testing demonstrated zero air leakage @ +/-8"wg.

Air 2 O's ELH units are engineered to meet the lithium-ion battery industry's stringent low dew point requirements, providing unparalleled environmental control precision, (down to -70°f dew point) These solutions prevent water contamination and premature chemical reactions, two critical factors in ensuring optimal battery safety and efficacy.

Air 2 O 's commitment to sustainable, ecologically sound solutions is reflected in the ELH units. By consuming significantly less energy than traditional solutions, these units help reduce carbon emissions, contributing to a greener and more sustainable lithium-ion battery manufacturing process.

About Air 2 O

Air 2 O, a subsidiary of the Eren Groupe, is a global leader in advanced thermal management solutions particularly suited to the environmental and HVAC requirements of large-scale industrial facilities, including data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, lithium-ion battery production and indoor agriculture. Our innovative, state-of-the-art systems are precisely calibrated to regulate temperature, humidity, dew point, and more in mission-critical facilities. With expert design, engineering, and custom- build capabilities, Air 2 O delivers the world's most efficient and sustainable thermal management solutions. Learn more at https://air2o.com

Media Contact: Al Maag, [email protected]

SOURCE Air2O