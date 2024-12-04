Air2O Named Arizona Small Company Innovator of the Year at 2024 Governor's Celebration of Innovation

PHOENIX, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air 2 O, a leader in thermal management for large-scale industrial facilities, has been named Arizona Small Company Innovator of the Year in recognition of its technologically-advanced solutions for data centers, indoor agriculture facilities, semiconductor and lithium-ion battery manufacturing plants, and other large-scale environments.

"Air 2 O is a pioneer in the development of thermal management technologies particularly suited to cooling large-scale facilities. It is an honor to be recognized for work our team does on behalf of some of the world's leading manufacturers and agricultural producers," said Mike Sullivan, CEO, Air 2 O.

The annual award, presented at the 2024 Governor's Celebration of Innovation and sponsored by the Arizona Technology Council in partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority, recognizes the state's most inspired technology achievements.

"Air2O exemplifies the innovative spirit we are cultivating in Arizona as we continue to develop our state into an internationally-recognized leader in cutting-edge technologies," said Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO, Arizona Technology Council and SciTech Institute. "It's a privilege to recognize the companies at the forefront of our journey."

"Air 2 O thermal management solutions must meet exacting standards in some of the harshest conditions, from extreme cold to extreme heat and ultra-low humidity," said Tom Sullivan, COO, Air 2 O. "As such, every unit we build is, to a great extent, custom. That puts innovation front and center, as we are continually called upon to solve the unique challenges associated with every microclimate within the exacting tolerances required by precision-driven manufacturing, technology operations and agriculture."

"We're dedicated to making the world a cooler, greener and more sustainable place," Mike Sullivan added. "It's our mission to deliver unique solutions for highly efficient, ecologically sound thermal management systems. We take pride in supporting and educating engineers in Arizona and around the world on how to maximize energy efficiency and sustainability by design."

About Air 2 O

Air 2 O, a subsidiary of the Eren Groupe, is a global leader in advanced thermal management solutions particularly suited to the environmental and HVAC requirements of large-scale industrial facilities, including data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, lithium-ion battery production and indoor agriculture. Our innovative, state-of-the-art systems are precisely calibrated to regulate temperature, humidity, dew point, and more in mission-critical facilities. With expert design, engineering, and custom- build capabilities, Air 2 O delivers the world's most efficient and sustainable thermal management solutions. Learn more at https://air2o.com.

