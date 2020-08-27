Aira Sets a New Standard for Wireless Charging with FreePower™

Aira is setting a new standard for wireless charging with FreePower™, an elegant hardware and software solution that offers complete freedom of placement across surfaces. Designed and engineered in-house from the ground up, FreePower™ is a flexible platform that can accommodate different surface sizes and any number of devices. As a technology supplier, Aira is partnering with companies that want to integrate free position wireless charging into their products.

FreePower™ is a fundamentally new approach to wireless power, equipped with more than 30 patent assets for its groundbreaking hardware, software, and magnetics. Unlike traditional wireless chargers, which require devices to be precisely aligned with a small hot spot, FreePower™ features full surface charging from corner to corner. As Qi-enabled devices are placed across the surface, precise power is delivered and intelligently managed to optimize performance.

"Wireless charging has yet to deliver on its promise of convenience because of the small hot spot limitation," said Jake Slatnick, co-founder & CEO of Aira. "We made a decision early on to do something radically different and solve the core issues holding wireless power back. We built FreePower to be an elegant solution that sets the new standard for wireless power for years to come."

FreePower™ is poised to usher in a new era of convenience in every corner of our lives. It can transform desks into surfaces that charge your laptop, keyboard, and mouse while you work. It can recharge all of your devices as they rest on your nightstand overnight. It can turn your car's center console into a reliable charging station, unlike traditional chargers that disconnect when your phone shifts during the drive. It can provide seamless power throughout your daily life in restaurants, cafes, and airports, with surfaces that effortlessly charge all of your devices.

Quotes from Shark Tank Investors

"I knew as soon as Jake and Eric walked into Shark Tank that they had game-changing technology in their hands and the drive and intellect it takes to be successful," said Lori Greiner. "It won't be long before FreePower is integrated into just about any surface you can imagine, from your desk to your daily driver. I love it and use it every single day."

"The biggest Shark Tank successes come from innovators with products that solve the problems we face in our daily lives," added Robert Herjavec. "Aira's technology addresses the fundamental shortcomings of today's wireless chargers in a sleek, scalable form factor. The possibilities are essentially endless."

"FreePower has the potential to transform industries," said Kevin O'Leary. "The opportunities for licensing are limitless; I'm thinking car manufacturers, furniture designers, consumer technology companies, you name it. FreePower is setting a new standard for wireless charging and kicking off a new era of innovation in the process."

Nomad Base Station Pro

Base Station Pro is the first free position charging surface on the market that utilizes Aira's FreePower™. With its aluminum chassis, cushioned leather surface, and FreePower™ integration, Aira and Nomad have raised the bar for best-in-class wireless charging. Boasting an ability to charge 3 devices simultaneously, you can rely on Base Station Pro's no-fail power delivery to handle all of your daily needs. Base Station Pro is available now for $229 from www.nomadgoods.com .

To learn more about Aira and FreePower™, visit www.airapower.com . To access additional media assets, view the press kit here .

About Aira

Aira, founded in 2017 by Jake Slatnick and Eric Goodchild, is the creator of FreePower™, a free-position, multi-device wireless charging technology. With a mission to evolve wireless charging, Aira is forming FreePower™ technology partnerships across several verticals including consumer electronics, automotive, and furniture applications. Aira is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

