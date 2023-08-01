Airalo, World's Largest eSIM Marketplace, Raises $60 Million in Series B Financing

News provided by

Airalo

01 Aug, 2023, 11:30 ET

LEWES, Del., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airalo, the pioneering eSIM marketplace revolutionizing global connectivity, announced today the successful completion of its Series B financing round, raising an impressive $60 million. Led by e& capital, the investment arm of e&, the global technology group, this brings Airalo's total funding to $67.3 million. Antler Elevate, Liberty Global, Orange, T.Capital, Rakuten Capital, Singtel Innov8, Telefónica Ventures, Sequoia Capital India and SEA's (now known as Peak XV Partners) Surge, KPN Ventures, and I2BF Global Ventures were among the prestigious group of investors who also participated. This diverse consortium of investors reflects the industry-wide recognition of Airalo's transformative work in making global connectivity accessible and affordable for travelers worldwide.

Continue Reading
Airalo co-founders, Bahadir Ozdemir and Abraham Burak
Airalo co-founders, Bahadir Ozdemir and Abraham Burak

This significant capital injection will propel Airalo's growth plans, including expanding its community of millions of users, amplifying its global team, and introducing Airalo Partners—an innovative connectivity solution for businesses and organizations. Combining cutting-edge technology and a user-centric approach, Airalo continues to empower travelers with seamless access to mobile networks, transforming their journeys into unforgettable experiences.

Co-founders Abraham Burak and Bahadir Ozdemir expressed their gratitude, stating, "Over the past years, Airalo has alleviated the pain points and improved the experience of millions of travelers by providing very affordable and accessible connectivity all around the world. This new consortium of investors will further enable us on our quest to build the gateway to instant connectivity worldwide."

With coverage spanning over 200 countries and regions, Airalo has garnered the trust of millions of users worldwide. The company's remote-first approach has fostered a diverse team of over 250 professionals in 44 countries. Testament to its global appeal, the Airalo website and app are available in 22 languages, with plans to expand to 53 in the near future. The Airalo app boasts a rating of 4.7 stars on the App Store and 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store, while being the #1 travel app in multiple countries, further affirming its user satisfaction.

Airalo's remarkable growth trajectory and unwavering commitment to transforming the travel experience have positioned it as a trailblazer and travel essential. With the infusion of new capital and strategic partnerships, Airalo is poised to accelerate its expansion, ensuring that travelers around the world can stay seamlessly connected, wherever they travel.

For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Airalo

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.