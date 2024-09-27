AIRAmed and Memory Treatment Centers (Bonita Springs and Jacksonville, Florida) have launched a research partnership aimed at studying Alzheimer's disease in cognitively impaired individuals undergoing anti-amyloid therapy

As the global Alzheimer's community enters a new era of drug treatments, we at MTC are excited to announce our collaboration with AIRAmed. This partnership will provide enhanced tools for the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's patients. AIRAmed's cutting-edge technology allows patients to monitor their brain health through serial MRIs, which are conducted regularly during anti-amyloid therapy.

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRAmed, a software company dedicated to the earlier detection of neurodegenerative diseases, more precise diagnoses, personalized treatments, and improving the quality of life for affected patients, is pleased to announce a research collaboration with Memory Treatment Centers. In partnership with Dr. Donald McCarren (DO, FAAN, FAANEM), Dr. Samuel Giles (MD), Dr. Robert Mannel (MD) and Dr. Jamie Plante (MD), the study will focus on quantitative brain volume measurements in cognitively impaired individuals receiving anti-amyloid treatment.

Dr Tobias Lindig, Managing Director, AIRAmed said, "AIRAmed's vision and mission is to continuously improve patient care with cutting edge technology – especially in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. We dedicate ourselves to early detection of disease. We developed our FDA-cleared AI-software AIRAscore - allowing to track changes in regional brain volume not visible to the eye. We are convinced that the partnership with MTC in this new era of treatments for Alzheimer´s disease offers a game-changing quality-of-life change for patients undergoing these new therapies."

Dr. Donald McCarren, Memory Treatment Centers, said, "we at MTC are eager to partner with AIRAmed and drive forward innovation in patient care. Through this collaboration, we will share HIPAA-compliant, real-world data with the global Neurologic community, helping to enhance our understanding of the disease, improve treatment strategies, and augment patient outcomes. AIRAmed will provide exact volumetric data – enabling us at MTC to get a better understanding for Alzheimer disease; exact quantification of MR imaging data at the same time will allow us to monitor disease under therapy with precision."

About AIRAmed – Our mission at AIRAmed is to bring the latest findings and possibilities from clinical research to the patient as quickly as possible. In many years as doctors and researchers at the University Hospital of Tuebingen, we have often seen valuable research results disappear into a drawer. With AIRAmed's innovative software solutions, we want to prevent exactly that, instead bringing innovation into medicine – pushing boundaries of modern radiology.

For more information, visit https://www.airamed.de/en/home

About Memory Treatment Centers – At Memory Treatment Centers, we are leaders in innovative treatments and advancing the level and effectiveness of memory diagnosing, treatment, and monitoring. Committed to providing hope and relief to individuals struggling with various forms of cognitive impairment, including Alzheimer's Disease, our goal is to help patients achieve better health and a higher quality of life. We actively pursue new treatment opportunities and partnerships to enhance memory care and expand patient access to treatment. Additionally, we strive to help and educate individuals and caregivers, ensuring they have the support and knowledge needed on their journey to improved well-being.

For more information, visit https://memorytreatmentcenters.com/

