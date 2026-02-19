AiRANACULUS demonstrates Artificial Intelligence for Radio Access Networks (AI-RAN) products which improve performance of Mission Critical Communications Networks at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Demonstrations include Integrated Sensing and Communications (ISAC), Spectrum Sharing and Resilient 5G in Congested RF Environments

LOWELL, Mass., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AiRANACULUS®, a private, Massachusetts-based technology company providing state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions, is demonstrating multiple products that solve communications performance limitations in harsh, interference-prone and congested 5G environments. AiRANACULUS executives and technical experts will be leading the demonstrations in Hall 3, Office Space - 3K3MR at the Mobile World Congress, March 2-5, 2026, in Barcelona.

AiRANACULUS SPECTRA™ is a signal-on-signal detection and characterization toolset. SPECTRA won the United States Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) RF Spectrum Sharing Challenge. AiRANACULUS' solution beat 17 other industry competitors to detect and characterize 700+ signals in complex RF scene over 50 MHz X 10 seconds. Proper spectrum utilization requires sophisticated, secure and resilient technology to ensure mission critical operations. SPECTRA solves the interference problems faced by 5G network operators in shared bands, public/private 5G network congestion and complex private 5G network environments.

AiRANACULUS ORION™ is a software suite that makes any radio or network resilient to interference and congestion. Specifically, ORION is a modular architecture that consists of an inference engine that detects the presence of interference or RF anomaly based on Key Performance Metrics (KPM) of the 5G Radio Access Network (RAN). The RF sensing engine then detects, characterizes and geolocates interference. Finally, ORION performs Autonomous intelligent Reconfiguration™ (AiR) to mitigate interference. ORION can be integrated into any 5G protocol stack to enable Resilient Wireless Communications as well as Integrated Sensing and Communications (ISAC) to maintain the Quality of Service (QoS) in presence of interference and congestion.

AiRANACULUS INSPiRE™ heterogeneous network optimization technology maintains QoS for a wide variety of applications and missions and overcomes interference and congestion using a Cognitive Control Plane & Autonomous intelligent Reconfiguration™ (AiR) of radios and networks. When mission critical data needs to be communicated, INSPiRE ensures resilience in unpredictable and harsh environments. AiRANACULUS is currently working with NASA to perform space flight testing of INSPiRE which allows them to maintain QoS for a myriad of applications and missions in ever changing space environment where interference and congestion are a concern and automation is required.

AiRANACULUS eRASER™, is a software and sensing suite that leverages signals of opportunity (e.g., 5G Base Stations, Television signals) as illuminators and enables Integrated Sensing and Communications (ISAC). eRASER leverages state-of-the-art signal processing and machine learning algorithms that can detect and geolocate Group 1 and Group 2 Unmanned Aerial Systems (UASs) even in interference prone environments.

"AiRANACULUS has demonstrated our ability to rapidly and precisely manage challenging RF environments by successfully detecting and processing over 500 signals within a 10-second, 50 MHz spectrum window," said Dr. Apurva N. Mody, CEO of AiRANACULUS. "Network operators are looking to rapidly adopt AI techniques to solve real-time issues with congestion, resilience and security. AiRANACULUS is working with many expert partners in the 5G ecosystem to optimize the 5G deployments for a wide variety of use cases from space, smart manufacturing, commercial real estate, aerospace & defense to smart cities."

AiRANACULUS will be demonstrating its mission-critical wireless solutions at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 2-6, 2026, in Hall 3, Office Space: 3K3MR.

About AiRANACULUS

AiRANACULUS (www.airanaculus.com) is at the forefront in Intelligent RF and Networking Solutions for applications ranging from Space to Smart Cities. The company has assembled the world's leading experts to provide algorithms, reference architectures and products in signal processing, cross-layer analysis, cybersecurity, and networking to create spectrum aware technologies capable of re-configuring radio and sensor systems for optimal performance in congested and contested environments.

