AirAvant Medical Announces a New Telemedicine Option With iSleep Physicians Group for Sleep Apnea Therapy

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AirAvant Medical developers of the FDA-Cleared clinically proven Bongo® Rx CPAP alternative announces a new telemedicine option with iSleep Physicians Group to help patients get a Telehealth prescription, now $35 for the Bongo® Rx by visiting https://bongo-rx.youcanbook.me/

Sleep Apnea Therapy from Home Telemedicine for BongoRx

AirAvant Medical's Bongo® Rx is clinically proven to treat symptoms of mild to moderate Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), including loud snoring, caused by blocked air passages. Its simple silicone nasal "pillows," in contrast to the bulky CPAP machines and masks usually used, are a game-changer in the $3.7 billion global OSA devices market.

Obstructive sleep apnea results when the sleeper's air passage is blocked. This causes snoring and frequently interrupted sleep, which in turn leads to daytime drowsiness. Left untreated, OSA can contribute to life-threatening conditions including heart disease, stroke, hypertension, diabetes and even dementia.

"We are delighted to partner with AirAvant Medical to help patients access Bongo RX via tele-health. It is a great solution for the tremendous number of patients with mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea, of which we know many have struggled with CPAP or other treatment options. It's wonderful to have another solution readily available to be able to treat this condition and prevent the significant medical consequences that can result from it!" says Dr. Haramandeep Singh, M.D., D.ABPN of iSleep Physicians Group

"Obstructive sleep apnea is one of the leading causes of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes, among other co-morbidities," continues Dr. Singh. "We're proud to offer a convenient, easy to use solution for sufferers of this debilitating condition and the loved ones who suffer with them."

Bongo Rx allows treatment immediately after symptoms of mild to moderate OSA appear. Prescription forms can be downloaded from AirAvant Medical's website (www.airavant.com).

ABOUT AIRAVANT MEDICAL

Founded in 2013, AirAvant Medical is a research-oriented, privately held company focused on developing and marketing innovative respiratory medical devices to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea, snoring and COPD applications. AirAvant Medical's mission is to improve health and welfare by creating user-centered, non-surgical medical devices for respiratory disorders, while minimizing impact to the patient's lifestyle. AirAvant Medical is a DBA [Doing Business As] of InnoMed Healthscience, Inc. For more information, visit www.airavant.com.

About iSleep Physicians Group

iSleep Physicians group of board certified sleep medicine specialists that provide synchronous audio-visual, HIPAA compliant telemedicine consultations to help diagnose and treat sleep disorders. iSleep Physicians are experts in the remote interpretation of home and in-lab sleep testing. For more information on how to book your BongoRx prescription visit. https://bongo-rx.youcanbook.me/

Media Contact:

Elena Hatmanis

561-756-5551

SOURCE AirAvant Medical