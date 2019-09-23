AirAvant Medical's Bongo Rx Now Available in Canada

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent Qualtrics Survey conducted September 4th though September 11th, of over 200 respondents with mild to moderate sleep apnea, more than 70% said they would prefer to try AirAvant Medical's cleared Bongo Rx over traditional CPAP therapy to treat their sleep apnea when given the choice.

The Bongo Rx is a small, discreet nasal device that requires no CPAP machine, CPAP mask, CPAP hose, bulky headgear, electricity or battery power.

Bongo Rx Vs. CPAP

The survey results highlight this new sleep apnea therapy device when compared to traditional CPAP machines and masks marketed by industry leaders such as: ResMed, Phillips Respironics, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited. Industry experts estimate that approximately 50% of CPAP patients on average will eventually abandon their CPAP therapy and become non-compliant.



"I feel the results of this Qualtrics Survey reflect that mild to moderate OSA sufferers want a simple and effective alternative to traditional CPAP. Over 70% of the respondents in this survey chose Bongo Rx. It's gratifying that years of effort by our team to develop the Bongo Rx have yielded such a great outcome," says Bruce Sher, President of AirAvant Medical, maker of the Bongo Rx.



The Bongo Rx is now officially licensed and available in Canada, and will be featured at the World Sleep Congress in Vancouver, Canada on September 20-25 at the Vancouver Convention Centre 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC Booth #326.

About AirAvant Medical:

AirAvant Medical (www.AirAvant.com) is a research-oriented, privately held company that focuses on developing and marketing innovative medical devices to treat obstructive sleep apnea and other breathing disorders. AirAvant Medical holds numerous patents and has several patents pending. This newly formed company was created from the former partners of InnoMed Technologies, Inc., as well as Ron F. Richard formerly of ResMed and SeQual Technologies. InnoMed Technologies past achievements included a highly acclaimed line of Respiratory and Sleep Devices, such as the Nasal-Aire®, the Hybrid, and the Aloha line of CPAP interfaces.

