Airbag Inflators Demand in the Global Automotive Industry is Estimated to Reach $5.2 Billion in 2023, Pyrotechnic Inflator is Projected to Remain the Most Dominant Type During the Forecast period; Says a New Report From Stratview Research

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the global airbag inflators market in the automotive industry over the trend period of 2012 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Airbag Inflators Market in the Global Automotive Industry: Highlights

The next five years, for the automotive airbag inflators market, are going to be vigorous with a plethora of opportunities for both, existing as well as new players. On one, side some of the major players are incessantly expanding their existing capacities of airbag inflators to meet the growing demand from both OE as well as replacement market, whereas on the other side, few major players are strategically performing M&A activities to quickly gain the leading position in the market.

As per Stratview Research, the global automotive airbag inflators market is likely to experience a healthy growth during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023 and is expected to reach an estimated value of $5.2 billion in 2023, offering an opportunity to the automotive industry players to align themselves with the market growth.

The author of the report stated that expected growth in automotive production, especially in Asia-Pacific and rest of the world; increasing awareness about the vehicle safety across the globe; introduction of more airbags per car; and the introduction of more stringent passenger safety standards are the major factors burgeoning the demand for airbag inflators in the automotive industry. Faulty airbag inflators of Takata Corporation are further flaring up the demand for inflators in the replacement market.

Based on the vehicle type, compact cars, SUVs, MPVs, and LCVs are expected to offer robust growth opportunities for airbag inflators in the coming years. Increasing demand for compact cars (hatchbacks) and SUVs in the major Asian countries, such as China and India, and highly congested cities of the developed economies are the major drivers of the demand for inflators in these vehicle types.

According to the study, pyrotechnic inflator is projected to remain the most dominant inflator type in the market during the forecast period, driven by its higher usage in frontal airbags. However, hybrid inflators and stored gas inflators are likely to witness higher growth rates during the same period. Hybrid inflators offer numerous advantages over pyrotechnic inflators, such as a greater performance tailoring, lower exhaust gas temperature, reduced gaseous and airborne particulates, and greater bag fill capability.

Asia-Pacific is likely to surpass Europe to become the largest airbag inflators market during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are likely to remain the major markets for airbag inflators in the region, whereas India is likely to be the new growth engine of the growing region's demand for airbag inflators. Europe and North America are also likely to generate favorable growth opportunities in the coming years. The overall penetration of airbags is comparatively very high in North America and Europe as compared to that of Asia-Pacific, owing to the stringent passenger safety standards.

The key airbag inflator suppliers for the automotive industry are Autoliv Inc., Takata Corporation, ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., Daicel Corporation, Key Safety Systems, Inc., and Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. New product development, formation of long-term contracts, and execution of M&A activities are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report from Stratview Research provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive manner. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies airbag inflators market in the global automotive industry and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Automotive Airbag Inflators Market by Vehicle Type:

Compact Car

Mid-Size Car

Large Car

MPV & LCV

SUV

Others

Automotive Airbag Inflators by Airbag Type:

Front Airbag

Side Airbag

Knee Airbag

Curtain Airbag

Automotive Airbag Inflators Market by Inflator Type:

Pyrotechnic Inflators

Stored Gas Inflators

Hybrid Inflators

Automotive Airbag Inflators Market by Region:

North America Vehicle Type Analysis (Compact Car, Mid-size Car, Large Car, MPV & LCV, SUV, and Others) Country Analysis (the USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe Vehicle Type Analysis (Compact Car, Mid-size Car, Large Car, MPV & LCV, SUV, and Others) Country Analysis ( Germany , Spain , France , Italy , the UK, Russia , and Others)

Asia-Pacific Vehicle Type Analysis (Compact Car, Mid-size Car, Large Car, MPV & LCV, SUV, and Others) Country Analysis ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , and Others)

Rest of the World Vehicle Type Analysis (Compact Car, Mid-size Car, Large Car, MPV & LCV, SUV, and Others) Country Analysis ( Brazil , Argentina , and Others)



