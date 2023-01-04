Airbag systems market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

Jan 04, 2023, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global airbag systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,440.67 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
The global airbag systems market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –
- Bargaining power of buyers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of rivalry
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of substitutes
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and type (front airbag, knee airbag, side airbag, and curtain airbag).
- The passenger cars segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growing demand for safe vehicles has increased the demand for airbags globally. The number of passenger cars is growing due to safety requirements imposed on the automobile industry by governments. Hence, manufacturers are installing advanced features such as airbag sensors to improve passenger safety. The adoption of side/curtain airbags, knee airbags, and exterior airbags is also increasing. These factors will drive the growth of the passenger car segment during the forecast period.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global airbag systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global airbag systems market.
- North America is estimated to account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the steady growth of the automotive market. The presence of leading vehicle OEMs and stringent regulations for vehicle safety will also drive the market's growth. OEMs are introducing advanced features such as active and passive safety features to attract consumers. These factors are likely to lead to the standardization of various airbags during the forecast period.
Key factor driving market growth
- The increased vehicle safety is driving the market's growth.
- Road accidents can be avoided by installing safety systems such as airbags in cars, which are installed on the sides of doors, on the front panel, and on the steering wheel. Most vehicles contain these airbags.
- The vehicles are also equipped with safety curtains.
- The growing concern for vehicle safety is expected to drive the growth of the global airbag systems market during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
- M&A and partnerships in the automotive airbag and its component markets is a key trend in the market.
- The global automotive industry is highly competitive, and companies in the automotive value chain are looking for ways to strengthen their position.
- Companies are also focusing on strategies such as partnerships. For example, in October 2020, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. agreed to set up a joint venture to produce automotive airbag yarns with Bangkok-based Indorama Polyester Industries PCL (IPI.
- Thus, the increasing partnership among industry players will support the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering market growth
- Failure of airbag systems is challenging the market's growth.
- Sometimes airbags may not function without warning or may not deploy when needed.
- If the occupant's head or body is too close when an airbag is deployed, it can cause serious injuries.
- Airbag injuries can range from facial lacerations to a broken nose, depending on the severity of the incident.
- Therefore, growing concerns regarding airbag system failures may hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this airbag systems market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the airbag systems market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the airbag systems market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the airbag systems market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of airbag systems market vendors
|
Airbag Systems Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
164
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 5,440.67 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
6.57
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 34%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Airbag Systems Inc., Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Daicel Corp., Denso Corp., Helite Sarl, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Motor Co., Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH, Naugra Machines India, Nihon Plast Co. Ltd., Rane Holdings Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Weng fatt Spare Parts Pvt. Ltd., Yanfeng International Automotive Technology Co. Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Kolon Industries Inc., and Toray Industries Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
