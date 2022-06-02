Airbag Systems Market Size in South Africa to Grow by 516.67 thousand units | Airbag Systems and Autoliv Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

For more insights related to key vendors and the vendor landscape, Request a Sample Report

Airbag Systems Market in South Africa : Vendor Offerings

Airbag Systems - The company offers airbag system products such as Vehicle Airbag Systems.

Autoliv Inc. - The company offers airbag system products such as frontal airbags and knee airbags.

Continental AG - The company offers airbag system products such as airbag control unit.

DENSO Corp. - The company offers airbag system products such as airbag electronic satellite sensor.

HASCO Co. Ltd. - The company offers airbag system products such as side airbags and top airbags.

Airbag Systems Market in South Africa : Driver and Challenge

Enhanced vehicle safety with more airbags is one of the key drivers in the market. The use of airbags can reduce the number of injuries and fatalities caused by accidents. Currently, different types of airbags are available in vehicles. Airbags in the steering wheel and front panel protect passengers from frontal or head-on collisions. Knee airbags protect the legs and knees of passengers from injuries during a collision. External airbags protect pedestrians from getting hit by a vehicle. The rise in the number of airbags per vehicle is expected to fuel the growth of the market in focus.

The high-cost pressure on OEMs will challenge the airbag systems market in South Africa during the forecast period. OEMs need to comply with regulations without transmitting additional costs to consumers. In addition, consumers are demanding advanced features at competitive prices, which adds to the cost pressure. This may negatively impact the demand for several types of airbags. Thus, high-cost pressures on OEMs are likely to hamper the market growth.

Airbag Systems Market in South Africa : Segmentation

This report segments the market by type (side airbag, front airbag, and other airbags) and vehicle type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles).

By type, the side airbag segment will account for most of the market growth. These airbags are used to protect passengers from a side impact in vehicles. The growth of this segment is related to the growth of the premium vehicles segment of the automotive industry in South Africa. The rise in demand for premium cars among high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Airbag Systems Market Scope in South Africa Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.49% Market growth 2022-2026 516.67 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.84 Regional analysis South Africa Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Airbag Systems, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HASCO Co. Ltd., Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sumitomo Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

