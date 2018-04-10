Airbag Yarn Market in the Global Automotive Industry is Estimated to Reach US$ 1.3 Billion in 2023, Polyamide (PA) Yarns Will Continue to Dominate the Market, Says a New Report From Stratview Research

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg )



This report, from Stratview Research, studies the airbag yarn market in the global automotive industry over the trend period of 2012 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Airbag Yarn Market in the Global Automotive Industry: Highlights

The growth prospects of the automotive airbag yarns market seem promising with favorable opportunities in all four regions. All the major automakers are increasingly introducing more airbags per vehicle to make their vehicle safer for passengers as well as for meeting the stringent passenger safety standards of different countries.

As per Stratview Research, the global automotive airbag yarn market is likely to experience a healthy growth during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023 and is estimated to reach $1,274.3 billion in 2023, offering an opportunity to the players in the value chain to align themselves with the market growth.

There are several factors bolstering the growth of the airbag yarn market. The author of the report cited organic growth of automobile production, especially in Asia and Rest of the World, introduction of more bags per vehicle, high focus on passenger safety, and introduction of more stringent safety standards across the globe as the major drivers of airbag yarns in the automotive industry.

In terms of vehicle type, compact cars, SUVs, and MPVs & LCVs are expected to offer healthy growth opportunities for airbag yarns in the coming years. Increasing demand for hatchbacks and SUVs in the major Asian countries, such as China and India, and highly congested cities of the developed economies are the major drivers of the demand for yarns for airbags in these vehicle types.

According to the study, polyamide is likely to remain the most dominant material type in the market during the forecast period. Polyamide 6.6 yarn is mainly used in airbags with little usage of polyamide 6 yarn. Polyester yarns are more preferred for making side and curtain airbags and are rapidly gaining share in the market.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the most dominant market for airbag yarns during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is set to experience the highest growth in the coming years with most of the growth coming from developing economies including India and China. Most of the major airbag yarn producers are forming strategic alliances with the Asian companies to set up a plant in Asia, mainly in China, to tap the market potential.

The key airbag yarn suppliers for the automotive industry are Invista S.a.r.l., Toyobo Co., Ltd. (PHP Fibers), Toray Industries, Hyosung Corporation, and Asahi Kasei Fibers. New product development, capacity expansion, execution of merger & acquisitions, development of new optimized manufacturing process, collaboration with customers, and formation of long-term contracts are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report from Stratview Research provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive manner. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies airbag yarn market in the global automotive industry and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Automotive Airbag Yarn Market by Vehicle Type:

Compact Car

Mid-Size Car

Large Car

MPV & LCV

SUV

Others

Automotive Airbag Yarn by Airbag Type:

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Side Airbag

Knee Airbag

Curtain Airbag

Automotive Airbag Yarn Market by Yarn Type:

Polyamide Yarns

Polyester Yarns

Automotive Airbag Yarn Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

