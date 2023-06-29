Airbiquity Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Enabling Technology Leadership Award

News provided by

Airbiquity

29 Jun, 2023, 04:00 ET

Connected Vehicle Services Leader Recognized for Over-the-Air Software Update and Edge Data Management Excellence 

SEATTLE, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a recipient of the 2023 Enabling Technology Leadership Award. This accolade recognizes Airbiquity as a leading provider of telematics software solutions for automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) based on years of technology innovation and proven development and deployment results.

"Airbiquity's OTAmatic® and DATAmatic platforms deliver the necessary software technology and tools for OEMs and Tier 1 Suppliers to succeed," said Elizabeth Whynott, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Airbiquity's software and technology integration expertise offers the flexibility, configurability, and scalability that is required in the era of software-defined vehicles."

In an industry where technology integration plays a vital role in product performance and reliability, automotive OEMs demand the most effective and innovative software and services. Airbiquity's flagship connected-vehicle solutions, the OTAmatic Software Management Platform and DATAmatic Edge Data Platform, provide that advantage today.

"For over 20 years, our focus has been on spotting technology trends in the industry, listening to the needs of our customers, and leveraging our development expertise to deliver cutting-edge cloud-based solutions," said Kamyar Moinzadeh, President and CEO of Airbiquity. "OTAmatic and DATAmatic are the latest examples of our efforts to excel in the automotive telematics industry."

According to Frost & Sullivan, Airbiquity's pivotal role in developing automotive telematics technology has positioned the company as a go-to partner for automakers and automotive suppliers alike. Its advanced connected vehicle software technology and cloud services have enabled highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs in over 60 countries worldwide.

To learn more about OTAmatic visit: OTAmatic Software Management Platform

To learn more about DATAmatic visit: DATAmatic Edge Data Platform

About Airbiquity
Airbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. Always at the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity develops the industry's most advanced connected vehicle software technology and cloud services. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs for millions of vehicles in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity.

Media Contact:
Frances Bigley
[email protected]com

SOURCE Airbiquity

Also from this source

Airbiquity Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Airbiquity Erhält den Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.