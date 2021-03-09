Airbnb And Houston First Partner To Support Neighborhoods And Tourism Recovery

HOUSTON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- March 9, 2021 - Rediscover Houston. That's the message of a joint campaign launched by Airbnb and Houston First, which aims to support the city's economic recovery and encourage people to safely explore Houston's neighborhoods.

The campaign will target Texas guests and features a dedicated landing page highlighting what makes the city's neighborhoods unique, from Montrose's tree-lined streets and art galleries to Midtown's tasty restaurants. Airbnb will launch an email campaign featuring stays and activities, designed to keep the destination top of mind for when nearby visitors are ready to explore.

Airbnb survey data shows people view travel in 2021 as a way to connect with family and friends, with more than half preferring a domestic or local destination versus visiting someplace international and farther away. The campaign seeks to tap into ongoing trends that see travelers prioritizing safer travel by discovering magic in their own backyards with local trips.

"We hope this campaign encourages Houstonians to support the small businesses and people who rely on tourism," said Jose Luis Briones, Airbnb Public Policy Manager for Texas. "We look forward to continuing to work with Houston First to find innovative ways to support local tourism."

Houston First is the first destination marketing organization in Texas to partner with Airbnb, and the largest city in the United States to strategically align with the world's leading community-driven hospitality company.

"Rebuilding a stronger, more resilient hospitality community is a priority for us," said Michael Heckman, president and CEO of Houston First. "This strategic partnership is an innovative way to inspire confidence and encourage both local and regional visitors to safely explore and enjoy all the amazing things Houston has to offer."

Partnering with Houston First is part of Airbnb's work with governments and tourism agencies to support economic growth as destinations around the world seek to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. By working with destination marketing organizations, nonprofits, and governments to support responsible and safe travel, Airbnb is helping communities harness these economic benefits for local citizens and small businesses.

To learn more about the partnership between Airbnb and Houston First, visit https://www.airbnb.com/d/rediscoverhouston .

About Airbnb

Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million Hosts who have welcomed over 800 million guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer one-of-a-kind stays and unique Experiences that make it possible for guests to experience the world in a more authentic, connected way.

About Houston First

Houston First is the official destination management organization for the city of Houston. In addition, Houston First owns the Hilton Americas-Houston hotel, manages the George R. Brown Convention Center along with 10 city-owned properties and developed the Avenida Houston entertainment district.

