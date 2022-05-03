Airbnb Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its first quarter 2022 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com .

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET today. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com .

Interested parties can register for the call in advance by visiting

https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/10775/airbnb-q1-2022-earnings-call/.

After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website. A telephonic replay will be also available for three weeks following the call at (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 using conference ID: 174843.

About Airbnb

Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home. It has since grown to 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 1 billion guest arrivals across over 220 countries and regions. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and one-of-a-kind activities that make it possible for guests to experience the world in a more authentic, connected way.

