Airbnb Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its first quarter 2024 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com .

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET today. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com .

Interested parties can register for the call in advance by visiting https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I6636570. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

