Airbnb Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com .

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET today. The link to the webcast, as well as an audio replay, will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com .

Interested parties can register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6738169. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay will be also available for three weeks following the call at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 using conference ID: 6738169.

About Airbnb

Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million Hosts who have welcomed over 800 million guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer one-of-a-kind stays and unique Experiences that make it possible for guests to experience the world in a more authentic, connected way.

