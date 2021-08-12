Airbnb Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its second quarter 2021 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET today. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Interested parties can register for the call in advance by visiting  http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1468538. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same Investor Relations website. A telephonic replay will be also available for three weeks following the call at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 using conference ID: 1468538.

About Airbnb
Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home. It has since grown to 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 900 million guest arrivals across over 220 countries and regions. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and one-of-a-kind activities that make it possible for guests to experience the world in a more authentic, connected way.

