AirBorn Breaks Ground on Lake City, Pennsylvania Expansion

"AirBorn's investment in Lake City is a testament both to the workforce and to the partnership we've formed with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Cole said. "We build innovative electronic solutions for companies large and small. These solutions will not only be made in the USA but made in Lake City."

"The Wolf administration is committed to making investments like this, that create significant economic impact all across the region, and help Pennsylvania become a leader in innovation," Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin said. "We applaud AirBorn for their commitment to strengthening the workforce and the communities of Erie."

The addition to its existing facility, along with new equipment and tooling, will expand AirBorn's capacity to supply highly reliable electronic components to leading manufacturers of military equipment, commercial airplanes, spacecraft and life-saving medical equipment.

"Lives depend on what we build in Lake City," Director of Operations Jon Nelson emphasized. "At AirBorn, our work is much more than a job, it's a purpose. We build mission-critical components that cannot fail. We have a wonderful team of skilled assemblers who ensure that our products are of the highest quality and reliability."

AirBorn is already looking to fill some of the jobs as construction kicks off at the facility. Current openings include engineers, assemblers, technicians, supply chain and shipping/receiving. AirBorn is an employee-owned company which provides competitive wages, paid training, 401k matching and employee stock opportunities. A list of open positions is available at airborn.com/careers.

Today's groundbreaking comes following Governor Tom Wolf's April announcement of the investment in the Erie County community by the Governor's Action Team that included a Pennsylvania First Grant, a workforce development grant, and other incentives.

The company is partnering with McCormick Structural Systems on the project which is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

For more than 60 years, AirBorn solutions have been relied on by medical, defense, aerospace and industrial leaders to design and deliver products used in the most demanding environments. Its components can be found on the moon, Mars and the International Space Station as well as in tanks, warships, next generation fighter jets and in hospital emergency rooms.

AirBorn's core business is engineering & manufacturing specialized connectors & electronic components for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide.

