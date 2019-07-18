AirBorn Launches Space-rated Active Optical Cable

AirBorn's SAOC ® next-generation space interconnect is the first fully tested and qualified active optical cable available to the marketplace today. The culmination of 5 years of technological development, testing, and analysis resulted in a first-of-its-kind interconnect solution specific to the space market. SAOC ® affords engineers the benefits of fiber optical signal transmission with the ease of copper cable installation.

The SAOC® takes a standard copper signal and translates it to a fiber optical signal within the connector body. The SAOC® reduces engineering time by eliminating need for a specialized transceiver and time spent polishing and terminating fiber. The SAOC® installs like a traditional copper cable but yields the same benefits of speed, distance, and EMI protection engineers have come to expect from fiber optic cabling. A single-connection interface accommodates both traditional copper cabling and SAOC®, giving system designers flexibility.

"The SAOC technology further demonstrates AirBorn's commitment to solving our customers' challenges through continuous innovation," AirBorn CEO Cindy Lewis said. "This technology places AirBorn at the forefront of innovation for the ever-expanding space exploration market."

"A prime contractor in the space industry knew we had active optical cable technology in house and asked if we could design and qualify a ruggedized version for spaceflight," explained David Koenig, Vice President for AirBorn's Space Business Unit. "Our team accepted the challenge and through continuous collaboration, developed a technology that exceeded our customer's needs as we worked through to a flight-ready design. Now, SAOC® is launched into the market and stands ready to be specified into equipment destined for space."

"The need for faster data rates continues to grow, so AirBorn's product development group anticipates this trend by working to bring faster speeds while insuring signal integrity," said Jason Smith, Senior Director of Technology Development. "We will soon be adding the AOC technology to all of AirBorn's existing product lines, building on the technology scope for all our standard product."

Today, the SAOC® technology is built into AirBorn's MicroSI; our rugged, high-speed Micro D interconnect platform. MicroSI's long-standing space flight heritage made it a natural fit to house the SAOC technology. Additionally, a "ruggedized", non-space-rated version is also available. The RAOC® (Rugged Active Optical Cable) provides the durability essential for intense battlefield action or rugged industrial environments.

