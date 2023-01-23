Airborne ISR Global Market Report 2023: Technological Developments in Airborne ISR Components Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airborne ISR Market Research Report by Type (Manned and Unmanned), Application, Region - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Airborne ISR Market size was estimated at USD 5,950.20 million in 2022, USD 6,349.16 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.18% to reach USD 10,365.52 million by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for Accurate and Timely Data Regarding Enemy Threats

Increased Funding Allocated for the Country's Defense and Safety

The Importance Given by the Government to ISR Activities as a Part of Power Competition Between the Countries

Restraints

Issues Associated With the Collection, Analyzing, and Sharing of Large Volumes of Data in a Contested Environment and Sharing Data With Decision-Makers at Machine Speed

Opportunities

Technological Developments in Airborne ISR Components

Prevalence of Military Modernization and Military Transformation

Challenges

Threat to Data Collected During the Surveillance and Possibility of Cyberattacks



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Manned and Unmanned.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Airborne Early Warnings, Airborne Ground Surveillance, Maritime Patrol, and Signals Intelligence.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , Thailand , and Vietnam . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark , Egypt , Finland , France , Germany , Israel , Italy , Netherlands , Nigeria , Norway , Poland , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , Turkey , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Airborne ISR Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Airborne ISR Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Airborne ISR Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Airborne ISR Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Airborne ISR Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Airborne ISR Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Airborne ISR Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Airborne ISR Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Airborne ISR Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Airborne ISR Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Airborne ISR Market, by Type



7. Airborne ISR Market, by Application



8. Americas Airborne ISR Market



9. Asia-Pacific Airborne ISR Market



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Airborne ISR Market



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Usability Profiles



13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Airbus SE

Aselsan A.S.

BAE Systems PLC

Bombardier Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MAG DS Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab Group

Textron Systems Corporation

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

