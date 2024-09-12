Airborne® Launches the Most Complete Immune Support Formula Yet*, Just in Time for Back-to-School Season

The #1 immune support Effervescent and Chewable brand† introduces a new and improved formula, offering more complete support with seven key ingredients

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 85%** of Americans are not getting the immune support they need from diet alone. Our bodies require many nutrients to form a complete immune system, which is why Airborne, a Reckitt brand, launched their most complete immune support formula yet – their newly reformulated Effervescent and Chewable supplements, offering more Zinc, the addition of Vitamin D, and an unbeatable amount of Vitamin C*.

Launching just in time for another busy back to school season, Airborne's new formula helps support your immune system with seven key nutrients, including Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Manganese and Selenium, at excellent daily values of 20% or higher.

"As families get back into the swing of things with school, kids' sports and juggling their busy schedules, we know how important it is to keep everyone healthy with a strong immune system day after day," says Alyson Goldstein, Marketing Director, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements at Reckitt. "We're thrilled to introduce consumers to Airborne's more complete formula – it offers an unbeatable amount of Vitamin C with 7 immune-fighting ingredients, all in the same delicious and convenient Effervescent and Chewable tablets families know and love."

To celebrate your immune support, Airborne is headed to Northwest Arkansas bringing complete fun to consumers with Airborne's Complete Games. This free family-friendly pop-up obstacle course will include seven different activities that celebrate the seven immune supporting ingredients in Airborne's new formula. Families can participate in Airborne's Complete Games for their chance to win Airborne product and prizes. This weekend-long event will take place October 5, 2024 from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM and October 6, 2024 from 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM at The Lawn at The Pinnacle Hills Promenade at 2203 S Promenade Blvd in Rogers, AR.

To kick off the event on Saturday, October 5th, HGTV's Fixer to Fabulous stars, Bentonville natives and friends of Airborne, Dave and Jenny Marrs will be in attendance. They'll be taking on the challenges of Airborne's Complete Games to show how Airborne's seven immune supporting nutrients help complete their family of seven.

The newly reformulated Airborne is now available in Effervescent and Chewable tablets, with flavors varying from Zesty Orange to Very Berry and Citrus. Available to purchase at Walmart, Walgreens, Target, CVS and other local grocery and pharmacy retailers.

For more information on Airborne's new immune supporting formula, please visit: AirborneComplete.com

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

**Source: Global Health Corps, "About 85% of Americans do not consume the US Food and Drug Administration's recommended daily intakes of the most important vitamins and minerals necessary for proper physical and mental development."

***Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.

†Based on a format-to-format comparison among branded immune support supplements. Nielsen L52W w/e 7/27/2024

