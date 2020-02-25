Airborne LiDAR Market by Type, Solution, Application, End-use, Platform, Region and Country - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airborne LiDAR Market by Type, by Solution Type, Service by Application Type, Service by End-Use Industry Type, by Platform Type, and by Region - Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global airborne LiDAR market offers excellent growth opportunities in the entire ecosystem of the market. The market for airborne LiDAR is estimated to grow at a double-digit rate over the next five years to reach US$ 673 million in 2025.

There is a growing interest among a large number of economies across the globe to embark on the process of developing their cadastral systems. This is opening doors for extensive surveying requirements. Surveying technologies have undergone a remarkable transition over the past few decades, with airborne lidar among the most suitable technologies in the current scenario.



A multitude of factors are driving the growth of airborne lidars, few of which are noted below:

The growing number of geospatial surveys

Superior performance of LiDAR as compared to photogrammetry

Increasing use of UAVs for aerial surveys

Increasing spending of government on updating country/regional maps

Advancements in technologies

Market Studied at Systems & Services Level



The airborne LiDAR market can be understood at two different levels: Systems and Services, as most of the companies present in LiDAR systems are not into services and vice versa. At the system level, there are three iconic brands Leica (Hexagon), RIEGL, and Optech (Teledyne) which together hold a large share of the market. These three players have been driving the market at the global level and will continue to remain dominant in the foreseeable future.

Acquisitions Leading to Consolidation



The market's attractiveness has led to a series of acquisitions of small players by big players, leading to greater market consolidation. Acquisition of Leica Geosystems by Hexagon AB, Optech by Teledyne Technologies Inc., and the recent announcement of the acquisition of Quantum Spatial, Inc., a leading player in the North American airborne LiDAR services market, by NV5 Global, Inc. are among some major acquisitions in the market. With advancements in technological offerings, companies are striving hard to develop products with unmatched features. High pulse rate, a wide range of flying altitude, high accuracy, variable scan speeds, fast data delivery, and greater point densities are the major areas of focus of the market participants.



Airborne Lidar Market Share Analysis by Type



The author has firstly segmented the airborne LiDAR market based on the type as topographic, bathymetric, and topo-bathymetric. The topographic segment is expected to remain the dominant segment of the market during the forecast period. Topographic LiDAR is majorly used for applications such as country and city mapping, urban planning, transportation, utilities, and forestry. Bathymetric LiDAR uses green wavelengths in contrast to the topographic lidar system, which uses infrared wavelength. Nautical charting, marine & coastal engineering, habitat mapping and coastal zone management are some of the key applications of bathymetric LiDAR.



Airborne Lidar Market Share Analysis by Solution Type



The report segments the market based on the solution type as systems and services in which systems are further bifurcated into hardware and software. We have further broken down the hardware segment into sensor, navigation, GPS/GNSS, and others in order to provide the crystal-clear picture of the market. Between systems and services, services are estimated to remain larger as well as the faster-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Key market participants at the service level include Fugro, Quantum Spatial, Inc, Woolpert Inc., COWI A/S, AAM Pty Ltd, and Terratec AS, Veris Ltd, and BSF Swissphoto.



Wide-area Mapping is the Dominant Application



The services market is also segmented based on application as corridor mapping, wide-area mapping, natural resources, and others. The study's outcome on different application types evinces that wide-area mapping is the most dominant application in the market. Key application areas of wide-area mapping include urban mapping, country-wise mapping, infrastructure, and flood mapping. Corridor mapping is another significant application segment, which primarily includes mapping of roads, rail, transmission lines, interstate infrastructure, etc.



Civil Engineering is the Largest End-user Segment of Airborne Lidar Services



Similarly, the services market is also broken down on the basis of end-use industry into aerospace & defense, civil engineering, forestry & agriculture, transportation, mining, and others. Civil engineering is expected to remain the largest segment of the airborne lidar services market during the forecast period. Big projects executed in civil engineering include country-wise mapping, where the digital terrain model (DTM) and digital surface model (DSM) are developed from surveys. Forestry & Agriculture is also likely to offer sizeable growth opportunity in years to come. Airborne lidar remote sensing enables structural data collection with high spatial resolution, making it a reliable technology for even complex forest inventory, such as those of California and Amazon forests.



Regional Analysis



In terms of regions, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the fastest-growing market during the same period. Major government and private organizations of the USA conduct aerial surveys annually. United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United States Geological Survey (USGS), American Electric Power (AEP), The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are some of the major organizations in the USA that conduct aerial survey and mapping projects.



Key Players

The supply chain of this market comprises component suppliers, airborne lidar system manufacturers, distributors, service providers or survey companies, and end-users.

The key airborne lidar system manufacturers are Hexagon AB (Leica Geosystems), RIEGL, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Velodyne LiDAR, Flir Systems Inc., Pheonix Lidar Systems, and YellowScan.

The key airborne lidar service providers are Quantum Spatial, Inc., Fugro N.V., Woolpert Inc, EUROSENSE GmbH, Diobotics, Merrick & Company, AAM Pty. Ltd., COWI A/S, Bluesky, and DIELMO3D.

Report Features



The strategic assessment report provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's airborne LiDAR market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner in order to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the stakeholders in the identification of attractive opportunities as well as the formulation of growth strategies.



This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.



The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market forecast analysis

Market segment forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Market Segmentation

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Airborne LiDAR Market - Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Airborne LiDAR Market Segmentation

2.2.1. By Type

2.2.2. By Solution Type

2.2.3. By Application Type

2.2.4. By End-use Industry Type

2.2.5. By Platform Type

2.2.6. By Region

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. PEST Analysis

2.6. SWOT Analysis



3. Airborne LiDAR Market Assessment

3.1. Insights

3.2. Airborne LiDAR Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.3. Profitability Analysis

3.4. Airborne LiDAR Market - Segments' Analysis (US$ Million)

3.5. Airborne LiDAR Market - Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million)

3.6. Market Drivers

3.7. Market Challenges

3.8. Industry Personnel/Expert Opinion



4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Insights

4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.3. Geographical Presence

4.4. New Product Launches

4.5. Strategic Alliances

4.6. Market Share Analysis

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Airborne LiDAR Market Trend and Forecast by Type (2014-2025)

5.1. Insights

5.2. Topographic: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3. Bathymetric: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.4. Topo-bathymetric: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



6. Airborne LiDAR Market Trend and Forecast by Solution Type (2014-2025)

6.1. Insights

6.2. System: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.2.1. Hardware: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.2.2. Software: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.3. Services: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



7. Airborne LiDAR Services Market Trend and Forecast by Application Type (2014-2025)

7.1. Insights

7.2. Corridor Mapping: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.3. Wide Area Mapping: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.4. Natural resources: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.5. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



8. Airborne LiDAR Services Market Trend and Forecast by End-Use Industry Type (2014-2025)

8.1. Insights

8.2. Aerospace & Defense: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.3. Civil Engineering: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.4. Forestry & Agriculture: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.5. Transportation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.6. Mining: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.7. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



9. Airborne LiDAR Market Trend and Forecast by Platform Type (2014-2025)

9.1. Insights

9.2. Fixed-Wing: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.3. Rotary-Wing: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.4. UAV: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



10. Airborne LiDAR Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2014-2025)

10.1. Insights

10.2. North American Airborne LiDAR Market Analysis

10.3. European Airborne LiDAR Market Analysis

10.4. Asia-Pacific's Airborne LiDAR Market Analysis

10.5. Rest of the World's (RoW) Airborne LiDAR Market Analysis



11. Strategic Growth Opportunities

11.1. Insights

11.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis

11.2.1. Market Attractiveness by Type

11.2.2. Market Attractiveness by Solution Type

11.2.3. Market Attractiveness by Application Type

11.2.4. Market Attractiveness by End-use Type

11.2.5. Market Attractiveness by Platform Type

11.2.6. Market Attractiveness by Region

11.2.7. Market Attractiveness by Country

11.3. Emerging Trends

11.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

11.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs)



12. Company Profile of Key Players

12.1. Asia Air Survey Co. Ltd.

12.2. COWI A/S

12.3. FLIR Systems Inc.

12.4. Fugro N.V.

12.5. Hexagon AB (Leica Geosystems)

12.6. Merrick & Company

12.7. Quantum Spatial Inc.

12.8. RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

12.9. Teledyne Technologies Inc. (Teledyne Optech)

12.10. Velodyne Lidar Inc.

12.11. Woolpert Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bh76rl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

