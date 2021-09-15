Airborne LiDAR Market |FARO Technologies Inc., GeoSLAM Ltd., Hexagon AB, among others to Contribute to the Market growth
LiDar Market Expected to grow by $ 1.57 bn during 2021-2025
Sep 15, 2021, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The LiDAR market is set to grow by $ 1.57 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 15.20% during 2021-2025. The LiDAR market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the airborne LiDAR segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as expanding application areas of LiDAR technology, and growing demand for LiDAR solutions from wind powerplants will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The LiDAR market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
LiDAR Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
LiDAR Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Airborne LiDAR
- Terrestrial LiDAR
- Application
- Corridor Mapping
- Engineering
- ADAS And Driverless Cars
- Environment
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
LiDAR Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the LiDAR market in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry include FARO Technologies Inc., GeoSLAM Ltd., Hexagon AB, LeddarTech Inc., Quanergy Systems Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SICK AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trimble Inc., and Velodyne Lidar Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- LiDAR Market size
- LiDAR Market trends
- LiDAR Market industry analysis
Market trend such as increased adoption of LiDAR in automotive applications is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the high cost of LiDAR sensors may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the lidar market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
LiDAR Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist lidar market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the lidar market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the lidar market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lidar market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Airborne LiDAR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Terrestrial LiDAR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Corridor mapping - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Engineering - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ADAS and driverless cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Environment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- FARO Technologies Inc.
- GeoSLAM Ltd.
- Hexagon AB
- LeddarTech Inc.
- Quanergy Systems Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- SICK AG
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Trimble Inc.
- Velodyne Lidar Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
