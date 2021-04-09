Airborne Optronics Market worth $2.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Airborne Optronics Market by End Use, System, Technology (Hyperspectral, Multispectral), Application (Commercial, Military, Space), Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Urban Air Mobility, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) and Region - Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Airborne Optronics Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2020 to USD 2.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2020 to 2025. The market is driven by various factors, such as growing fleet of commercial and combat aircraft and increased deployment of electro-optics in unmanned vehicles.

The airborne optronics market includes major players Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Thales SA (France), Safran (France), FLIR Systems, Inc. (US), and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect airborne optronics production and services by 7–10% globally in 2020.

Increasing utilization of UAVs in the military sector to provide battlefield intelligence will drive the demand for surveillance system segment

The surveillance system segment is expected to be the largest market by value. The growth of the surveillance system segment of the airborne optronics market can be attributed to the increasing usage of small UAVs in the military sector along with long-range and high-altitude UAVs to provide battlefield intelligence. Small UAVs help monitor enemy forces or specific areas and send video feedback to ground stations with the help of GPS. UAVs are used for ISR operations to record information of potential targets that are otherwise challenging to detect.

The multispectral segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on technology, the multispectral segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the airborne optronics market during the forecast period. The growth of the multispectral segment of the airborne optronics market can be attributed to the low-cost multispectral imaging system which is considered to be the best fit for unmanned autonomous aircraft.

The commercial segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the application, the commercial segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the airborne optronics market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to various commercial applications of airborne optronics. The use of drones is not limited to aerial imaging and surveying applications. UAVs are also integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) to carry out a range of commercial operations, including preventive maintenance, rapid emergency response, facility surveys, security, and land surveys. The demand for drone services in different verticals is also increasing, with the rise in the use of UAVs.

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicles segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the aircraft type, the unmanned aerial vehicles segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the airborne optronics market during the forecast period. UAVs are commonly termed drones and are mostly known for their wide usage in various military missions such as border surveillance. They are also used for mapping, surveying, and determining weather conditions of a specific area. Certain remotely piloted UAVs are designed to operate as loitering munition for defense forces. These UAVs are equipped with high-resolution cameras and electro-optics and infrared systems that help them carry out surveillance activities and identify the location of a target. Once located, the UAV is guided towards the target to destroy it.

The OEM segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the end use, the OEM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the airborne optronics market during the forecast period. OEMs are responsible for the installation of optronics in an aircraft during the assembly stage and are then made available for delivery to aircraft manufacturers and space agencies. Over the years, there has been a significant rise in the demand for different aircraft types across regions. According to Airbus, it delivered 863 commercial aircraft to 99 customers in 2019.

The North America market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2020 to 2025

North America is projected to be the largest regional share for the airborne optronics market during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for North America, leading the airborne optronics market owing to the rapid growth of the technologically advanced optronics in the region. In North America, the rise in aircraft orders and supplies is encouraging manufacturers of airborne optronics to increase their sales year on year. The increasing demand for commercial aircraft and the presence of some of the leading players operating in the market, such as Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), FLIR System (US), Lockheed Martin (US), L3Harris Technologies (US), and Collins Aerospace (US), are expected to drive the airborne optronics market in North America. These players are focusing on R&D to increase their product lines and using technologically advanced systems, subsystems, and other components for manufacturing airborne optronics.

