Airborne Pods Market is Likely to be a US $3.2 Billion Opportunity in 2023, Composite Enclosure is Likely to Remain the Most Dominant Segment During the Forecast Period, Says Stratview Research

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the airborne pods market over the trend period 2012 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Airborne Pods Market: Highlights

Airborne pods refer to an external pod structure, which is designed to provide a better aerial detection, recognition, identification, targeting, communication, data linking, and self-defensive capabilities to an aircraft. It is used to convert a normal aircraft into a warfare or surveillance aircraft. Previously, metals, such as aluminum and steel, were mainly used to manufacture airborne pods. But, due to their higher weight and significant maintenance cost, the industry has started shifting towards composite materials. In the last few decades, composite materials have become the perennial choice in fabricating components and structure of pods as the materials not only offer the advantages of lightweight and high strength-to-weight ratio, but also improve the overall pod aesthetics.

As per Stratview Research, the global airborne pods market offers healthy growth opportunity during the forecast period and reach an estimated value of $3,167.9 million in 2023. Growing military expenditure, especially in the developing economies including China and India, emergence of ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance) due to security reasons, increasing demand for advanced targeting systems, and rising military aircraft upgrade are the major growth factors that are burgeoning the demand for airborne pods in various countries. Asia-Pacific and North America are the biggest demand generators with a current combined share of more than two-third of the total airborne pods market.

Based on the pod type, ISR is likely to remain the most dominant segment of the global airborne pods market over the next five years. It offers a wide array of advantages, such as precise identification, detection, and recognition of targets. Whereas, targeting pods are likely to be the fastest-growing segment of the global airborne pods market, mainly driven by increasing military aircraft procurement and upgradation of the existing fleet of military aircraft across the world.

Composite enclosure is likely to remain the more dominant and faster-growing segment of the airborne pods market during the forecast period. It provides numerous advantages over its counterpart (metals), such as good product performance, low maintenance cost, and excellent corrosion resistance. Composite enclosure further helps in reducing the aerodynamic drag due to its smooth structure. It is expected that there would be a continuous shift from metal enclosures to composite enclosures in the coming years.

In terms of sensor type, Electro-Optical (EO)/ Infrared (IR) segment is projected to maintain its dominance in the market over the next five years. Increasing demand for ISR pods and rising emergence of ISR due to security reasons are the major growth drivers of EO/IR sensors in the global airborne pods market. Electronic warfare/electronic attack (EW/EA) sensors are likely to be the fastest-growing segment of the global airborne pods market during the forecast period 2018-2023.

As per the study, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market and has the largest fleet of combat aircraft across the world. Rising military aircraft fleet size with a high focus on their upgrades is likely to further boost the overall demand for airborne pods in the region in the foreseeable future. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by a host of factors including increasing defense budget of China, India, and South Korea, continuous upgrade of existing aircraft fleet, and higher investment in developing and procuring UAVs, due to rising tensions in different parts of the region.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the global airborne pods market and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Airborne Pods Market, By Aircraft Type

Combat Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) UAV (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Airborne Pods Market, By Pod Type

ISR (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Targeting (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Self-Protection/Countermeasure (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Airborne Pods Market, By Enclosure Type

Composite (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Metal (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Airborne Pods Market, By Sensor Type

EO/IR (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) EW/EA (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) IRCM (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Airborne Pods Market, By Range Type

Short (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Intermediate (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Long (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Airborne Pods Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Rest of North America )

, Rest of ) Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

, , the UK, , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

, , , and Rest of ) Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

