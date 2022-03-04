Airborne SATCOM Market to Grow by USD 1.32 bn | Increasing Air Passenger Traffic to Drive Growth | Technavio

Airborne SATCOM Market 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Airborne SATCOM Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The increasing air passenger traffic is driving the airborne SATCOM market growth. Factors such as the rising inclination for air travel among the middle-class population, the expansion of this group in emerging economies, and the rise in the global working-age population are expected to increase the total air passenger traffic. Therefore, several commercial airline operators are expanding their fleets.

Exposure to cybersecurity threats is hindering the airborne SATCOM market growth. The data generated during a flight is analyzed for flight safety and optimization. The upgrading of defense systems globally and the rising focus on intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems have enhanced the flow of information within the supply chain. Cybersecurity breaches can result in the loss of confidential information related to program specifications and patented technologies, which can have a significant impact on the reputation and performance of enterprises.

Airborne SATCOM Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Commercial



Military And Defense

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Airborne SATCOM Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The airborne SATCOM market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the airborne SATCOM market include Airbus SE, ASELSAN AS, Cobham Plc, Collins Aerospace, Comtech Telecommunications Corp., CPI International Inc., Digisat International Inc., EchoStar Corp., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat Global Ltd., Intelsat SA, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Orbit Communications Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and Viasat Inc.

Airborne SATCOM Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist airborne SATCOM market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the airborne SATCOM market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the airborne SATCOM market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of airborne SATCOM market vendors

Airborne SATCOM Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbus SE, ASELSAN AS, Cobham Plc, Collins Aerospace, Comtech Telecommunications Corp., CPI International Inc., Digisat International Inc., EchoStar Corp., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat Global Ltd., Intelsat SA, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Orbit Communications Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and Viasat Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Military and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Military and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ASELSAN AS

Exhibit 89: ASELSAN AS - Overview



Exhibit 90: ASELSAN AS - Business segments



Exhibit 91: ASELSAN AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: ASELSAN AS - Segment focus

10.4 Cobham Plc

Exhibit 93: Cobham Plc - Overview



Exhibit 94: Cobham Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Cobham Plc - Key offerings

10.5 Collins Aerospace

Exhibit 96: Collins Aerospace - Overview



Exhibit 97: Collins Aerospace - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Collins Aerospace - Key news



Exhibit 99: Collins Aerospace - Key offerings

10.6 EchoStar Corp.

Exhibit 100: EchoStar Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 101: EchoStar Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: EchoStar Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: EchoStar Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.

Exhibit 104: General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 111: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Inmarsat Global Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Inmarsat Global Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Inmarsat Global Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Inmarsat Global Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Inmarsat Global Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 120: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Northrop Grumman Corp.

Exhibit 124: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

