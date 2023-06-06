Airborne Weapons Systems (AWS) Support Services Contract at the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) Award to Synectic Solutions, Inc.

News provided by

Synectic Solutions, Inc.

06 Jun, 2023, 10:47 ET

CAMARILLO, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synectic Solutions, Inc. (SSI) is a Missile expert company led by Mr. Scott Koslow. SSI, which is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned company (SDVOSB) with 25 years of experience supporting Navy weapons and combat systems, has been awarded the AWS Support Services Contract supporting the Fleet Weapons Support Team (FWST), the Shipboard Weapons Integration Team (SWIT), and the Missile Sentencing and Inspection (MSI) programs at various locations across the Continental United States (CONUS) and Outside CONUS locations. Through this award, SSI will provide weapons technical representative services for AWS and ensure timely, adequate, and economic maintenance and operation of airborne weapon systems during employment by providing in-service engineering and logistics support for these systems. This effort includes on-site and on-call instruction and training in the installation, operation, maintenance, storage, and modification of weapons ashore and afloat. This effort includes evaluation and demonstrations to ensure facilities aboard ships can safely and efficiently accommodate a new or modified weapon system to prevent loss of life and minimize risk of damage to equipment, aircraft, ships, and facilities. SSI will also support testing, identification, and documentation of weapon system discrepancies and deficiencies, and logistical data management associated with these efforts. Scott Koslow responded stating, "I am honored and privileged to continue our longstanding support to the Fleet." This contract holds a potential value of approximately $18 million, starting July 2023 through June 2028.

Announcing Prime Contract Award to Synectic Solutions, Inc. ("SSI")

Media Contact:
Scott Koslow
[email protected]

SOURCE Synectic Solutions, Inc.

Also from this source

Integrated Logistics Support Services Contract for PMA-205 Naval Aviation Training Systems Award to Synectic Solutions, Inc.

TechRep Prime Contract Award to Synectic Solutions, Inc.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.