Airborne Wireless Network Introduced Infinitus Super Highway(SM) at the Global Connected Aircraft (GCA) Summit 2018

The company, a gold sponsor at the GCA Summit, along with other gold sponsors including GoGo, HCL, Rockwell Collins and Thales Avionics, had the opportunity to speak to over 400 GCA Summit registrants, of which more than 100 were airline representatives from more than 27 countries.

"The GCA Summit attracted the who's who of the aerospace, airline and airborne network communications industries," said Michael Warren, CEO of Airborne Wireless Network. "We not only had direct access to airline customers but the venue opened the door to explore mutually beneficial cooperation between us and established airline and aerospace suppliers."

One of the highlights of the GCA Summit was the panel discussion on "Business Jets and the Connected Equation," which addressed the unmet demands of this rapidly expanding global market segment. Jason de Mos, Airborne's vice president of business development and compliance, discussed the need for a paradigm shift in order to achieve connectivity improvements and to deliver increased bandwidth at a reasonable cost.

In a separate segment, ABWN supported the focus on "Operations" and how airlines and business jet operators can create greater efficiencies in operations through increased aircraft connectivity bandwidth through a common backbone with path breaking capacity. ABWN was joined by GoGo and SmartSky Networks on this panel. An interesting historical note was mentioned on the heritage of the original Airfone spectra becoming the Air-cell spectra and now known as GoGo.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network is developing and commercializing a disruptive technology for global connectivity called the Infinitus Super HighwaySM. The technology will feature a fully meshed network virtually impervious to interruption using aircraft as repeaters to route high-speed broadband internet across the globe.

The company intends to create a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking commercial aircraft in flight. It is projected that each aircraft participating in the network will act as an airborne repeater, or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to the next and creating a digital information superhighway in the sky. The company intends the network to be a high-speed broadband internet pipeline to improve coverage and connectivity. The company does not intend to provide retail customer coverage to end users but to act instead as a wholesale carrier with target customers, such as internet service providers and telephone companies.

Currently, the world's connectivity is achieved by use of undersea cables, ground-based fiber, and satellites. The company believes that its airborne digital highway may be a solution to fill the world's connectivity void. Once the network is developed and fully implemented, its uses may be limitless. The company's network, once developed, should provide low-cost, high-speed connectivity to rural areas, island nations, ships at sea, and oil platforms, in addition to connectivity to commercial and private aircraft in flight.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical or current facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "would," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this release and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by law. The forward-looking statements in this release involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including as a result of: our financial performance, including our history of operating losses; our ability to obtain additional funding to continue our operations; our ability to successfully develop, implement and commercialize Infinitus; our ability to enter into agreements with airlines that permit us to install our equipment on their aircraft; our ability to enter into agreements with potential customers, vendors and purchasers; changes in the regulatory environments of the United States and other countries in which we intend to operate; our ability to attract and retain key management and other personnel; competition from new market entrants and new technologies; our ability to identify and pursue development of appropriate products; and risks, uncertainties and assumptions described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

