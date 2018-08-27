Airborne Wireless Network Issues Lab and Field Testing Update

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Airborne Wireless Network ("Airborne Wireless" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: ABWN) today announces the status of the development and ongoing lab and field testing of its Infinitus Super HighwaySM.

During lab and bench testing, the Company has demonstrated that the contemplated Infinitus Super HighwaySM can transfer data at a speed greater than 10 Gbps. However, during recent field testing, the Company was not able to replicate the speed due to issues with the hardware and software and their integration. The Free Space Optics terminals supplied by Mynaric AG required additional modifications, for which Mynaric has provided support in the form of additional equipment as well as sending two of its technicians to work with our staff in the lab and field. In addition, the custom software developed by Thinking Different Technologies B.V. (TDT), per the Company's specifications (and owned by the Company), has required updating, which TDT has been providing. Finally, iNTELLICOM Technologies, Inc., which provides engineering design, product implementation and production, and serves as an integration and test services partner, has been providing additional support.

Once these identified modifications are completed, the Company intends to conduct additional field testing and has been granted permission to conduct the field testing at a nearby private university campus located in Simi Valley, California. Following completion of the field testing, the Company intends to conduct a two-plane flight/Free Space Optics test utilizing two Cessnas installed with the developing Infinitus Super HighwaySM technology and hardware.

Michael J. Warren, Chief Executive Officer of ABWN stated: "We are encouraged about the progress of the Company's lab and bench test results, but still have to improve the hardware, software and integration to move into the field. We have experienced a number of hardware and software setbacks, which we are working on daily to position ourselves so we may be able to conduct a sustained field test at 10Gbps data transfer over a distance of 2km. Once the 2km test is completed, we intend to move forward with the two-plane Cessna test. I wish to personally thank our employees and vendors, including Mynaric, TDT and iNTELLICOM, who have spent countless hours, long nights and weekends to develop the planned Infinitus Super HighwaySM."

Airborne Wireless Network intends to create a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking commercial aircraft in flight. It is projected that each aircraft participating in the network will act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to the next and creating a digital information superhighway in the sky. The Company intends the network to be a high-speed broadband internet pipeline to improve coverage and connectivity. The Company does not intend to provide retail customer coverage to end users, but, instead, act as a wholesale carrier with target customers, such as internet service providers and telephone companies.

Currently, the world's connectivity is achieved by use of undersea cables, ground-based fiber and satellites. The Company believes that the Company's airborne digital highway may be a solution to fill the world's connectivity void. The Company's network, once developed, should provide low cost, high-speed connectivity to rural areas, island nations, ships at sea, oil platforms, in addition to connectivity to commercial and private aircraft in flight.

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward- looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, availability of capital; the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company; our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans; our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform; competition in the industry in which we operate and market; general industry conditions; general economic factors; the impact of industry regulation; technological advances; new products and patents attained by competitors; manufacturing difficulties or delays; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

