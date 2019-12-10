AirBorn's Space-rated Active Optical Cable Wins Coveted Innovators Award

"The Military & Aerospace Electronics Technology Innovators Awards highlight innovative technologies that rise above new products to provide real solutions for aerospace and defense design problems," explained John Keller, Military Aerospace & Electronics Chief Editor.

Introduced in mid-2019, the SAOC® allows space application design engineers the ease of installation of a copper cable with the high speeds and EMI resistance of fiber optics.

AirBorn's SAOC® next-generation space interconnect is the first fully tested and qualified active optical cable available to the marketplace today. The culmination of 5 years of technological development, testing, and analysis resulted in a first-of-its-kind interconnect solution specific to the space market.

"This award recognizes the hard work and dedication of AirBorn's new product development team, led by our Director of New Product Development," said AirBorn's Vice President for the Space Business Unit, David Koenig. "We all worked closely with our customer to develop, qualify, and ultimately launch this technology which offers significant advantages for our customer and the satellite system in which it's used."

The technology behind the SAOC® has already been adapted into a ruggedized version for military and commercial aerospace applications. The Rugged AOC, or RAOC®, allows OEMs to develop high-speed applications without needing to design in ruggedized fiber optical transceivers. The RAOC® enables engineers to combine cable assemblies into a single fiber optic cable, cutting weight and installation time. Additionally, the technology can be added to any existing AirBorn connector offering, expanding where AirBorn's active optical technology can be used.

About AirBorn

AirBorn designs and manufactures standard and custom electronic connectors and electrical components for OEMs in aerospace, industrial, defense, military and medical markets. Founded in 1958, the company focuses on exceeding customer expectations in turn-around time and production flexibility. AirBorn proudly manufactures in the USA.

