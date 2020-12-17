AirBox Air Purifier Scientifically Proven to Remove >99.99% of Airborne Pathogens, Including MS2 Bacteriophage, a SARS-Cov-2 (COVID-19) Representative Virus

The best commercial-grade portable plug-in air purifiers on the market, AirBox Peak Series-S and the larger Apex Series are industrial products that have been adapted for schools, workplaces, hospitality spaces, and other institutional or light commercial environments. The EPA registered AirBox provides the same level of air exchange used in cleanrooms, hospitals, and healthcare facilities around the country.

"Many air purifier manufacturers will advertise they use 'HEPA-like,' 'True HEPA,' or 'HEPA-style' filters which do not satisfy the certified HEPA standard," said Tim Self, AirBox founder and inventor who has engineering experience in the disciplines of fluid dynamics, thermodynamics, and micro-contamination. "According to the CDC, you need a certified HEPA filter to mitigate the spread of airborne pathogens, bacteria, and viruses, like COVID-19."

AirBox Air Purifiers utilize certified High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) technology that is tested in accordance with the Institute of Environmental Sciences standards and proven 99.99% effective in capturing particulates at .3 microns and even more effective at capturing particles that are both larger and smaller.

To keep students, employees, customers, and clients safe and healthy in high-traffic locations, AirBox also designs for each customer a Safe Air Plan based on square footage within the space and peak occupancy. Safe Air Plans go beyond what engineering documents recommend for Cubic Feet per Minute (CFM) of airflow in the Breathing Zone (3 inches to 6 feet off the ground).

"COVID-19 has made society more conscientious of the quality and safety of the air we breathe," said Meredith Teague, President of AirBox, a women-owned business. "The vaccination news is exciting but pathogen threats will remain after this strain subsides. As technology has us spending more time indoors -- and with all the health warnings about dangerous chemicals and aerosols profoundly present indoors -- we're becoming more aware than ever of the need to be proactive about our air quality. Much like how we began looking at filtered water 20 years ago.

Combining high-proficiency air filtration with clean-lined, modern design and style, AirBox Air Purifiers are designed by cleanroom industry experts and hand-built by American craftsmen. The Peak Series-S and Apex Series boast the following features that set them at a higher standard than most competitors:

HDPE enclosure on Peak-S model (High-Density Polyethylene treated with Antimicrobial)

3-stage filtration including antimicrobial filtration

Portable and built to run 24/7

A true engineered solution

Made in the USA with the highest-quality design and components

with the highest-quality design and components Lifetime warranty on materials and craftsmanship (Peak-S), 5-year warranty on fan/motors

Certified 99.99% HEPA - meets conformance and standards set forth by ASHRAE, OSHA, and the US Department of Energy

High Clean Air Delivery Rate: 425 CFM - 880 CFM

Each commercial customer has the option to receive a 3-5 page engineering document to quantify the Safe Air Plan designed based on specifications, and a branding kit (display stickers, postcards, email template, and verbiage) to let their customers know about the clean air technology they have implemented.

Scientifically tested and proven to remove >99.99% of bacteria and pathogens including MS2 Bacteriophage, a SARS-Cov-2 (COVID-19) representative virus , from the air

About AirBox

A women-owned business based in North Carolina, AirBox was founded in 2017 by inventor Tim Self. AirBox Peak Series-S and Apex Series will displace, dilute and remove airborne particles including infectious agents, pollen, chemicals, mold, and dust from the Breathing Zone regardless of composition, filtering and capturing 99.99% of common pathogens found in the everyday environment. The high-proficiency AirBox air purifier technology evolved from filtration technology common to ultra-clean manufacturing and research environments typical to pharmaceutical, semiconductor and biotechnology industries. For additional information about AirBox, including testimonials and case studies , please visit www.airboxairpurifier.com . Follow AirBox on Facebook and Instagram .

Media contact: Jim Havey, LLAC, [email protected], or 646.554.5519

Access media kit and download photography here .

SOURCE AirBox

Related Links

https://www.airboxairpurifier.com/

