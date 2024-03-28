SEOUL, South Korea, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Facing the challenge of balancing user data collection with privacy concerns, Airbridge and Remerge offer vital insights for advertisers to accurately measure ad performance while respecting user privacy.

Airbridge and Remerge Launch Comprehensive 2024 App Marketing Trends Report

Airbridge and Remerge, leaders in mobile marketing measurement and programmatic advertising, respectively, have unveiled the '2024 App Marketing: Exploring the Trends from Today to Tomorrow' report. This comprehensive report offers strategic insights for navigating the rapidly evolving landscape of digital marketing, providing an essential guide for the future of app marketing.

The report comes at a crucial time, with marketers grappling with technological changes, privacy regulations, and a competitive app marketplace. It covers essential topics such as advanced attribution analysis, alongside in-app retargeting, navigating privacy updates, and revenue optimization techniques. In a cookie-less world, securing a competitive edge requires savvy data collection that respects user privacy. Airbridge and Remerge's report explores how advertisers can elevate their marketing performance with innovative, privacy-first strategies and start leading the market today.

Key highlights of the report include:

Privacy regulations and economic shifts are reshaping app marketing, with a $500 billion mobile market pivot towards privacy-first strategies in response to evolving standards like ATT and the phase-out of third-party cookies.

with a mobile market pivot towards privacy-first strategies in response to evolving standards like ATT and the phase-out of third-party cookies. As Google phases out third-party cookies, advertisers are exploring Privacy Sandbox updates, with Airbridge and Remerge preparing for changes through innovative APIs like Attribution Reporting and Protected Audience.

with Airbridge and Remerge preparing for changes through innovative APIs like Attribution Reporting and Protected Audience. The balance between user data acquisition and privacy is crucial; Airbridge leverages AI and partners with major ad channels to ensure access to essential data without compromising user experience, embodying a privacy-first approach.

Airbridge leverages AI and partners with major ad channels to ensure access to essential data without compromising user experience, embodying a privacy-first approach. Despite privacy challenges, retargeting remains effective; over half of iOS bid requests still carry an ID, and Android remains unaffected, highlighting the potential for in-app revenue growth through targeted campaigns.

"The collaboration between Airbridge and Remerge on this report represents a significant milestone," stated Roi Nam, CEO of Airbridge. "We're proud to be at the forefront of privacy-forward marketing strategies, providing our clients with not only data but also the insights necessary to excel in today's dynamic marketing landscape."

The 2024 App Marketing Trends Report is now available, delivering invaluable insights for mobile marketers aiming to stay ahead in a rapidly changing digital environment. This joint effort highlights Airbridge and Remerge's dedication to innovation, privacy, and success in the mobile marketing industry.

Download the report at Airbridge's website.

About Airbridge:

Airbridge is an attribution and analytics company. With powerful measurement and analytics suites, Airbridge empowers marketers around the world to grow their apps across iOS, Android, and the web. By unifying spend, revenue, and performance data across platforms into a single centralized dashboard, Airbridge delivers real-time visibility and actionable insights at a glance to optimize campaigns and drive better results. For more details, visit https://www.airbridge.io.

About Remerge:

Remerge is an independent mobile advertising company that helps some of the world's leading apps across key verticals like gaming, e-commerce, and on-demand delivery in growing their businesses through scalable, high-performing programmatic advertising. While specializing in retargeting, we are expanding our platform to provide privacy-compliant User Acquisition as well. We have developed a proprietary incrementality measurement solution to evaluate the actual impact of our clients' marketing spend. Discover more at Remerge's website.

