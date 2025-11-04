Airbrush Launches Airbrush Studio: Powerful, Natural Portrait Retouching for Desktop

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixocial Technology (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., the developer behind the flagship photo editing app Airbrush, today announced the launch of Airbrush Studio, a powerful new photo editing desktop application for Windows and Mac. Designed to streamline every photographer's editing process, Airbrush Studio brings intelligent, AI-powered tools to your photography toolkit, enhancing creative control while making professional portrait edits seamless and efficient.

Screenshot of AirBrush Studio interface highlighting the AI-powered ‘Open Eyes in Photos’ tool for realistic portrait editing.

Airbrush Studio transforms advanced editing techniques into simple, one-click solutions, allowing photographers, creators, and enthusiasts to perfect their images in minutes instead of hours.

"Our goal is to help photographers stay focused on their creative vision, whether they're behind the lens or refining the final image," said Lia Qu, Product Lead at Airbrush Studio. "With Airbrush Studio, we're bringing the power of AI to the desktop, allowing creators to achieve flawless, high-end results faster than ever before. It's about efficiency without compromising quality."

The debut release highlights three game-changing tools that tackle common retouching challenges:

Closed Eye Fix – Instantly restore blinked eyes in group photos. The tool analyzes the subject's face and recreates a natural open eye that seamlessly matches lighting and perspective.

Expression Adjustment – Apply natural facial expressions such as full-smile or neutral with a single click, creating realistic results without distortion.

Skin Retouch – Intelligent sliders replicate techniques like dodge & burn and frequency separation in seconds, smoothing skin while preserving natural texture and freckles.

Availability

Airbrush Studio is available now for free download on both Windows and Mac via the official website:

https://airbrush.com/photo-editor-for-pc

https://airbrush.com/mac-photo-editor

About Airbrush

Airbrush is a global leader in intuitive photo editing, trusted by a community of over 500 million users worldwide. With a 4.8/5 App Store rating, Airbrush continues to innovate, now expanding its established mobile experience to desktop with Airbrush Studio, making professional-grade editing tools accessible to everyone.

Media Contact

Daisy Chen

SEO Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Pixocial Technology (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.