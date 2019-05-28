Airbus Aerial And Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Team To Offer Flood Prevention Modeling Service

ATLANTA, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbus Aerial and Swiss Re Corporate Solutions today announced a collaboration that will help companies efficiently identify flood risks and more accurately predict weather-related flood damage. Under the collaboration, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions' flood assessment tool, FLOAT, will be powered by Airbus Aerial's drone imagery and data.

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions is the commercial insurance arm of the Swiss Re Group. The company's service, FLOAT, is a cost-efficient way to help companies assess the flood risks of plants and other facilities. FLOAT uses drones to capture highly accurate, location-specific elevation data. The collected data-set is transformed into a realistic visualization of the facility, including a precise interactive simulation that shows potential vulnerabilities and low-points. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions` highly experienced Risk Engineering Services team developed FLOAT by using their deep-rooted industry expertise that spans numerous lines of insurance, including Property.

Launched by leading global aerospace firm, Airbus, Airbus Aerial is an aerial services business leveraging the best software and aerospace technology from across the Airbus enterprise to acquire, manage and share the data and information provided by drones, satellites, high altitude aircraft and other sources within a cloud-based suite.

"We are very excited to announce our collaboration with a global leader in the commercial insurance market, and to be able to offer this unique solution to Swiss Re Corporate Solutions' clients around the world," said Jesse Kallman, President of Airbus Aerial, from the company's Atlanta headquarters.

"Aerial's ability to deliver cutting-edge and reliable drone imagery and data makes them a perfect match for Swiss Re Corporate Solutions' goal to help our clients protect their businesses. FLOAT is an innovative and cost-effective service that clearly shows clients where they are at risk for flood, so they can take steps to better protect themselves," said Philip Brandl, Manager, Risk Engineering Services, EMEA at Swiss Re Corporate Solutions.

With offices in Atlanta, Munich, and Singapore, Airbus Aerial also helps its customers to appropriately scale the use of aerial data and analysis around the world, thanks to an easy-to-use cloud-based suite. This suite allows customers to bring together data from drones, manned aircraft, satellites, and combine it with analytics, asset inspection tools, site monitoring capabilities, and reporting features to turn imagery into decisions and action. To learn more about Airbus Aerial visit www.airbusaerial.com.

About Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions provides risk transfer solutions to large and mid-sized corporations around the world. Its innovative, highly customized products and standard insurance covers help to make businesses more resilient, while its industry-leading claims service provides additional peace of mind. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves clients from over 50 offices worldwide and is backed by the financial strength of the Swiss Re Group. Visit corporatesolutions.swissre.com

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 67 billion and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

