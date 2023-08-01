Airbus, Air France CEOs to Keynote Flight Safety Foundation International Summit

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury and Air France CEO Anne Rigail will be keynote speakers at Flight Safety Foundation's 76th annual International Aviation Safety Summit (IASS), scheduled for Nov. 6–8, 2023, in Paris. The theme for this year's event is "harnessing innovation and collaboration for global aviation safety."

Faury, who was appointed Airbus CEO in 2019 and was re-appointed last year, will open the conference on Monday, Nov. 6. Faury, who leads the Airbus Executive Committee, is also the president of GIFAS, the French aerospace industries association.

Rigail, who will speak on Tuesday, Nov. 7, was appointed Air France CEO in December 2018. She began her aviation career in 1991 with Air Inter and has held a series of senior executive roles at Air France, including executive vice president of customer experience and executive vice president of in-flight services.

"We are excited to have two such accomplished organizational and industry leaders joining us at IASS 2023," said Foundation President and CEO Dr. Hassan Shahidi. "Both Anne and Guillaume have led large, complex, international organizations through one of the most challenging periods in aviation history and know first-hand the importance of innovation and collaboration. I'm sure they will have keen insights to share with our audience. "

About Flight Safety Foundation

Flight Safety Foundation is an independent, nonprofit, international organization engaged in research, education, advocacy and communications to improve aviation safety. The Foundation's mission is to connect, influence and lead global aviation safety.

