Airbus, Air France CEOs to Keynote Flight Safety Foundation International Summit

News provided by

Flight Safety Foundation

01 Aug, 2023, 05:47 ET

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury and Air France CEO Anne Rigail will be keynote speakers at Flight Safety Foundation's 76th annual International Aviation Safety Summit (IASS), scheduled for Nov. 6–8, 2023, in Paris. The theme for this year's event is "harnessing innovation and collaboration for global aviation safety."

Faury, who was appointed Airbus CEO in 2019 and was re-appointed last year, will open the conference on Monday, Nov. 6. Faury, who leads the Airbus Executive Committee, is also the president of GIFAS, the French aerospace industries association.

Rigail, who will speak on Tuesday, Nov. 7, was appointed Air France CEO in December 2018. She began her aviation career in 1991 with Air Inter and has held a series of senior executive roles at Air France, including executive vice president of customer experience and executive vice president of in-flight services.

"We are excited to have two such accomplished organizational and industry leaders joining us at IASS 2023," said Foundation President and CEO Dr. Hassan Shahidi. "Both Anne and Guillaume have led large, complex, international organizations through one of the most challenging periods in aviation history and know first-hand the importance of innovation and collaboration. I'm sure they will have keen insights to share with our audience. "

More information on the summit can be found on the IASS 2023 page on the Foundation's website.

About Flight Safety Foundation

Flight Safety Foundation is an independent, nonprofit, international organization engaged in research, education, advocacy and communications to improve aviation safety. The Foundation's mission is to connect, influence and lead global aviation safety.

Media Contact:
Frank Jackman
Director, Communications and Research
+1 703.739.6700, ext. 116
[email protected]

SOURCE Flight Safety Foundation

Also from this source

Flight Safety Foundation Establishes Asia Pacific Centre for Aviation Safety in Singapore

FSF Global Safety Report Highlights Runway Safety, Turbulence Risks

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.