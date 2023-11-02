Airbus establishes wholly-owned subsidiary in Chengdu

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- France-headquartered aircraft manufacturer Airbus officially established a wholly-owned subsidiary—Satair (Chengdu) Co Ltd in Shuangliu district in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan province on Wednesday.

This marks another giant step forward on Airbus' map of life-cycle services, following the completion of Airbus' aircraft lifecycle service center in Chengdu on Sep 28.

The Airbus Aircraft Lifecycle Services Project, located in Shuangliu district in Chengdu, Sichuan province, was completed in September.
Satair is a global leader in the civil aviation industry supply chain, offering a wide range of products including aircraft spare parts and tooling with over 1,000,000 inventory part numbers. These products cater to all types of aircraft.

Richard Stoddart, CEO of Satair, said Satair Chengdu, whose business scope encompasses the purchase of pre-owned aircraft and the management and trade of available used aircraft materials, is an important business line of the Airbus Lifecycle Services Center project.

The company is expected to provide a more diverse supplement to Satair's existing aircraft material support system, enrich the options of available aircraft materials, and offer more comprehensive material services and support to major airlines, aircraft maintenance facilities, and component repair centers.

George Xu, executive vice president of Airbus and CEO of Airbus China, said Airbus Lifecycle Services Center in Chengdu offers industry leading one-stop sustainable solutions by recycling middle life and aged aircraft, and it's testimony to Airbus' commitment to China as a long-term reliable partner.

"Thanks to our cooperation in Chengdu, Airbus completes our industrial value chain in China from design, parts manufacturing, final assembly of aircraft, technical support service for in-service fleet to end-of-life service," he said.

The Airbus Lifecycle Services Center, first such facility outside of Europe by Airbus, will provide services covering aircraft parking, storage, maintenance, upgrades, conversions, dismantling and recycling for various aircraft types, after put into operation in December. It has a storage capacity of 125 aircrafts.

Home to the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, the Shuangliu district is build a 40-square-kilometer economic zone surrounding the airport, to forge a strong aviation industry cluster, and thus to transform itself from a "city with an airport" to an "airport city".

Local officials said the district will keep strengthening strategic collaboration with Airbus to jointly attract projects, host professional forums, and attract businesses in the fields of component maintenance, composite manufacturing, and engine transactions.

