Aircall Adds First Ever Voice Channel to Intercom Messenger with Launch of Aircall Now

Aircall has partnered with Intercom , the first customer platform for internet businesses, to enable voice calling on the company's messenger, which powers 500M monthly conversations and has engaged 1 billion unique people to-date. By enabling agents to instantly call customers, Aircall Now provides a deeper level of personalization and efficiency for customers and prospects. Once a voice call is initiated within Intercom Messenger, the application window will instantly turn into a voice experience with no downloads, external links or set up required.

"Integrations and partnerships like this are at the very core of our vision at Aircall to make voice calls as collaborative as possible," says Olivier Pailhes, CEO and Co-founder of Aircall. "We are honored to have the opportunity to build upon the breakthrough Intercom Messenger platform to bring a new customer communication channel to the market."

Through the Intercom Messenger framework, open to third party apps, Aircall Now is enhancing the customer and sales experience. Agents will receive calls directly on their Aircall application, allowing them to maintain their workflow and seamlessly collaborate within the team. This provides access to Aircall's full range of features including call recording, agent coaching, and advanced analytics, all of which enable sales and support teams to operate more efficiently.

"Our new Messenger powers more than just chat and the Aircall Now app is a really great example of this," says Jeff Gardner, Head of Platform Partnerships at Intercom. "With Aircall Now, sales and support teammates can initiate an audio call with a customer right in the Messenger, so they can have more meaningful and personal conversations with their leads and customers. Customers get this beautiful, frictionless experience of an audio call without having to install additional software or even go to another tab in their browser."

Aircall Now will be available to Intercom's 25,000+ customers. Aircall aims to empower businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways. This partnership, among its many others, enables users to add call center capabilities in just a few clicks and elevate their customer experience.

About Aircall

Aircall empowers sales and support teams with a phone system specifically built for modern business. With zero hardware to manage, dozens of integration options to explore, and the ability to add local numbers in more than 40 countries, smarter customer conversations are now just a few clicks away. See why hundreds of global teams have switched to Aircall at https://aircall.io.

About Intercom

The way businesses talk to people online is broken. Intercom is fixing it with the world's first customer platform for internet businesses.

Intercom helps internet businesses accelerate growth with its unique, messaging-first approach to customer acquisition, engagement, and support.

Today Intercom supports more than 500 million monthly conversations across our 25,000+ paying customers. We've raised $241M in venture funding, including the latest round from Kleiner Perkins' Mary Meeker and Google Ventures, among others.

Intercom has 500+ employees worldwide and builds product in London, Dublin and San Francisco. We are a humble, passionate group of lifelong learners committed to solving our customers' problems.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircall-adds-first-ever-voice-channel-to-intercom-messenger-with-launch-of-aircall-now-300634875.html

SOURCE Aircall

Related Links

http://aircall.io

