Aircall Announces Strategic North American Partnership with BrainSell

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircall , a cloud-based voice platform helping companies across the globe manage millions of customer support and sales calls every day, today announced a strategic partnership with BrainSell , a growth enablement company specializing in end-to-end business technologies consulting and implementation services. Aircall will become the number one telephony solution for BrainSell, which did not previously offer cloud-based phone technology.

The partnership, which comes on the heels of Aircall's recent partnership with Telarus , is the first of its kind for Aircall in the North American market, and reflects the company's commitment to global expansion and deepening its reach with resellers and master agents around the world.

As part of this new program, Aircall will now help BrainSell customers — especially those across the SMB and mid-market communities — continue to grow by offering a more custom, tailored approach to their CRM and phone systems in order to power the most productive calling experiences possible. Through shared integrations with popular services such as Zendesk and SugarCRM for example, customers are able to immediately add a personal touch to every customer interaction with zero down time. This addition only further drives BrainSell's belief that the entire organization — sales, marketing, finance, and customer support teams — should be working together to help the business grow, even in turbulent times.

"COVID-19 is changing how businesses approach technology providers. SMB and mid-market companies desire a hands on and personalized approach to their technology deployments," said Olivier Pailhes, CEO at Aircall. "Both Aircall and BrainSell are working together to fulfill a critical need--enabling organizations to thrive by solving business challenges with expert guidance and modern CX technology."

"SMBs and mid-market companies still rely on phone calls to close deals and grow their business," said Sonja Fridell, President of BrainSell. "But employees are no longer tethered to their desk phones due to current events; Aircall makes working from home seamless. We are thrilled to be partnering with Aircall to help growth-focused companies modernize their phone systems."

About Aircall

Aircall is the phone system for modern business. An entirely cloud-based voice platform that integrates seamlessly with popular productivity and helpdesk tools that workplaces are already using, Aircall was built to make phone support as easy to manage as any other business workflow—accessible, transparent, and collaborative. Aircall believes that voice is the most powerful way to communicate with customers, prospects, candidates, and colleagues, and it is designed to take the headache out of what should be a delightful moment of human connection.

About BrainSell

BrainSell is a growth enablement company that helps its clients and partners thrive by solving business challenges with expert guidance and technology. They've offered unbiased software selection, implementation, support, and consulting services to clients of all sizes across North America for more than 25 years. Their methodology helps clients identify the clearest areas for potential improvement in their processes. If technology can help you, then the BrainSell team can guide you on your path to business growth.

Inkhouse for Aircall: [email protected]

SOURCE Aircall

Related Links

https://aircall.io

