Aircall CTI Transforms Outbound Calling for HubSpot Enterprise Users

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircall, the SaaS platform poised to reinvent the business phone, today debuted a new CTI solution for Sales and Service professionals using the Enterprise edition of HubSpot. Aircall is the only launch partner for HubSpot's release of the Calling API, a new feature encouraging telephony providers to develop sleek solutions for the HubSpot community.





Through this Calling API, the Aircall CTI is directly embedded into the HubSpot interface. This seamless connection makes it easier to have more informed calls without ever switching between screens.









"Using the new Calling API, HubSpot users will be able to discover Aircall's advanced telephony capabilities and empower their outbound teams with an all-in-one solution into HubSpot," said Olivier Pailhes, CEO of Aircall. "This integration will further our shared goal of helping Sales and Support teams have more meaningful customer conversations."

Through this integration, outbound Sales teams in particular will enjoy the ability to start and track conversations throughout the deal cycle in a single space. Additionally, all notes written in the HubSpot interface will automatically sync alongside the call event logged by Aircall in the HubSpot timeline.

"Bringing voice to our clients' favorite SaaS products and building innovative partnerships with their developers is one of our main pillars," noted Pailhes. "We're excited to play a part in what promises to be a very exciting time for the HubSpot community."

The new product will be available only to new or existing Aircall customers who sign up for the Enterprise edition of HubSpot Sales Hub or Service Hub.

About Aircall



Aircall empowers teams with a phone system specifically built for modern businesses. With zero hardware to manage, dozens of integration options to explore, and the ability to add local numbers in more than 40 countries. Aircall is a powerful communication tool that can be fully set up in minutes. For more information please visit: https://aircall.io/.

About HubSpot



HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 48,000 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, the soon to be released Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to manage the customer experience from awareness to advocacy.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland (EMEA HQ); Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com

