Aircall Leverages Ribbon and AWS to Power Global Communications Connectivity

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, today announced that Aircall , the leading AI-powered voice platform for growing businesses, is deploying a suite of Ribbon solutions in the AWS cloud to enhance its global communications infrastructure. Ribbon's mission is to help the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators in modernizing and safeguarding their networks and services.

"Ribbon offered us a comprehensive end-to-end solution that accelerates our time-to-market while consolidating our international footprint, and ensuring compliance with French regulatory mandates," said Jonathan Barbot, Engineering Manager at Aircall. "Their global capabilities and top-tier sales teams were also key to our decision."

Aircall is implementing several Ribbon solutions, including SBC SWe , a virtualized software solution for voice network security, PSX for advanced call routing functions, Analytics for comprehensive network traffic monitoring and anomaly detection, and RAMP for centralized application management. Finally, Ribbon's STIR/SHAKEN as a service solution, part of the Ribbon Call Trust® portfolio, fulfills the requirements for caller identity authentication, signing, verification, and certificate management as defined by French law.

By leveraging AWS for its public cloud deployment, Aircall gains a purpose-built, cost-effective alternative to deploying Ribbon's software elements in private data centers. This enables faster time-to-market, elastic scale, and eliminates the operational and capital expenditures associated with ongoing data center infrastructure maintenance. Aircall's operational teams can dynamically adjust scale in minutes via software licenses, an ideal setup for a company experiencing hypergrowth.

"Partnering with Aircall to deploy our communication network and security elements on AWS underscores our commitment to providing scalable, secure, and efficient solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Christian Erbe, Ribbon's Head of EMEA Sales. "We are proud to support Aircall as they lead the way in transforming customer communications."

