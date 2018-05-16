Aircall Secures $29 Million to Reinvent the Business Phone

"Most business tools have been redefined in recent years to enable collaboration and flexibility across a company. However, for too many teams, the phone remains disconnected from the rest of their everyday tools," said Ben Tompkins, Managing Partner at Draper Esprit. "The Aircall team is uniquely positioned to change this, which is why we're so excited to make this investment."

Since its inception in 2014, thousands of businesses have turned to Aircall to improve their communications. Aircall replaces outdated systems with a collaborative and efficient platform that provides relevant customer data and agent-facing tools at the onset of every call.

Aircall aims to empower businesses to connect with their customers, partners, and employees in entirely new ways. Most recently, the company launched Aircall Now to enable voice calling within business messenger platforms, improving millions of monthly conversations.

"Teams are increasingly looking for efficiency and productivity gains made possible by integrating your phone into the SaaS tools your business is already using," said Olivier Pailhes, CEO of Aircall. "We look forward to delivering more value to our customers through product enhancements and a broader integration ecosystem."

Aircall has enjoyed rapid expansion through strategic partnerships and strong customer adoption. The platform has quickly grown from handling thousands of calls to millions of calls daily and is expanding to business teams worldwide.

"Since our first investment in 2015, it's been clear that Aircall is addressing a major need for the modern business. They have the potential to be a transformative business and we can't wait to see the next chapter in their growth," said Bernard Liautaud, Managing Partner at Balderton Capital.

About Aircall

Aircall empowers teams with a phone system specifically built for modern business. With zero hardware to manage, dozens of integration options to explore, and the ability to add local numbers in more than 40 countries, Aircall is a powerful communication tool that can be fully set up in minutes.

