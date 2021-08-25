AirCarbon x Nike: Newlight and Nike Partner to Reduce Carbon Footprint

"AirCarbon offers an opportunity to further reduce our impact on the planet," said NIKE, Inc. Chief Sustainability Officer Noel Kinder. "Materials account for 70 percent of Nike's total carbon footprint, and we're accelerating our efforts and exploring new opportunities in this space because, in the race against climate change, we can't wait for solutions, we have to work together to create them."

Newlight uses naturally occurring microorganisms from the ocean that eat air and greenhouse gas and convert it inside of their cells into AirCarbon: an energy storage material, also known as polyhydroxybutyrate (or PHB), that is approximately 40% oxygen from air and 60% carbon from greenhouse gas by weight. AirCarbon is certified carbon-negative by SCS Global Services, resulting in a net reduction in CO2e in the atmosphere through production, and can be melted into a range of forms, from fiber and sheet to solid shapes.

"Our mission is change at scale, and there are few better partners in the world than Nike to help achieve that," said Newlight CEO, Mark Herrema. "We are excited to explore how AirCarbon can help Nike decarbonize its products and achieve its ambitious carbon-reduction goals."

About Newlight

Newlight Technologies, Inc. ("Newlight") is an advanced biotechnology company converting greenhouse gas into a regenerative biomaterial called AirCarbon® PHA. AirCarbon is a high-performance, carbon-negative biomaterial that is being used to replace plastic in industrial segments ranging from foodware to fashion. Newlight's mission is to help end plastic pollution and climate change by replacing plastic with AirCarbon, creating global-scale economic and environmental value.



For more information about Newlight, visit www.newlight.com

SOURCE Newlight Technologies