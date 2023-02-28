Aircastle Announces $300 Million Revolving Credit Facility

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that it closed on a new $300 million unsecured revolving credit facility with Mizuho Bank, Ltd ("Mizuho"). The facility has a term of up to two years.

Michael Inglese, Aircastle's CEO, stated, "Last month, we were pleased to announce the extension and upsizing of our revolving credit facility with Mizuho Marubeni Leasing America Corporation. Now, this new facility with Mizuho is yet another example of the outstanding shareholder commitment that bolsters our investment grade rating and delivers expanded access to credit markets. Our unique ownership structure with Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing continues to strengthen our conservative debt profile as we pursue opportunities to expand our fleet of attractive narrow-body aircraft assets."

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of November 30, 2022, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 250 aircraft leased to 76 customers located in 46 countries.

Contacts:

Aircastle Advisor LLC

Jim Connelly, SVP ESG & Corporate Communications

Tel: +1-203 550-8899

[email protected]

SOURCE Aircastle Advisor LLC