Aircastle Announces Extensions of Revolving Credit Facilities

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle" or "the Company") announced today that it extended the maturity of its $200 million unsecured revolving credit facility with Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Americas Corporation to January 2029. In addition, the Company also announced that it extended the maturity of its $300 million unsecured revolving credit facility with Mizuho Bank, Ltd. to February 2029. These facilities will continue to provide working capital for general corporate purposes, including aircraft acquisitions.

Mizuho Marubeni Leasing America Corporation is a US-based wholly owned subsidiary of Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Corporation.

Roy Chandran, Aircastle's CFO, stated, "Our unique ownership structure continues to be a competitive advantage which factored in the two credit rating upgrades we received last year. These extensions demonstrate a continuous commitment to Aircastle's future by our shareholders."

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of November 30, 2025, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 279 aircraft leased to 73 customers located in 44 countries.

About Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Corporation

Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Corporation provides creative, value-added, and timely financing proposals and services to a wide range of customers. The company is a joint venture of Mizuho Leasing Co. Ltd. and Marubeni Corporation.

