Aircastle Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

First Quarter 2018 Highlights

Acquired four narrow-body aircraft for $111 million

Sold four older narrow-body aircraft for $44 million and a gain on sale of $5.8 million

and a gain on sale of Committed to acquire twelve additional narrow-body aircraft this year for more than $490 million , including our first expected investment in A320 NEOs

, including our first expected investment in A320 NEOs Declared our 48th consecutive quarterly dividend

Repurchased $9.6 million of our shares year-to-date at average price of $19.54 per share

Aircastle Limited (the "Company" or "Aircastle") (NYSE: AYR) reported first quarter 2018 net income of $57.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income of $56.8 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share. The first quarter results included total lease rental and finance and sales-type lease revenues of $186.9 million, a decrease of 4.0%, versus $194.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. Compared sequentially to the fourth quarter of 2017, lease rental and finance and sales-type lease revenues increased by 4.3%, from $179.3 million.

(1) See Appendix for an explanation of the reclassification of the Gain on Sale of Flight Equipment. (2) Refer to the selected financial information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers.

Commenting on the results, Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Aircastle's strong first quarter results reflect portfolio enhancements that were completed over the past year. The quality of our fleet has improved, and we continued to reduce residual value risk and generate healthy gains from aircraft sold during the first quarter. We have also continued to actively pursue attractive growth opportunities and have already acquired or committed to acquire more than $600 million of narrow-body aircraft in 2018, which includes Aircastle's first investment in new technology narrow-body aircraft."

Mr. Inglese concluded, "With a 35% increase in net earnings per diluted share and consistently high cash ROE and fleet utilization, Aircastle is positioned to continue increasing the sustainable cash flow that supports our attractive dividend. As a public company, since 2006 we have acquired more than $14 billion of aircraft, paid out more than $790 million of dividends, and have repurchased more than $202 million of our shares at an average price of $13.50. By continuing to execute our thoughtful capital allocation strategy, Aircastle remains committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Financial Results

(In thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Lease rental and finance and sales-type lease revenues $ 186,925



$ 194,659

Total revenues(1) $ 202,680



$ 205,032

Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 191,145



$ 193,391

Net income $ 57,547



$ 42,439

Per common share - Diluted $ 0.73



$ 0.54

Adjusted net income(2) $ 56,751



$ 45,691

Per common share - Diluted $ 0.72



$ 0.58



(1) As part of the Company's adoption of Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), we have reclassified Gain on sale of flight equipment from Other income (expense) to Revenues on our Consolidated Statement of Income as of March 31, 2018. We believe this better reflects the sale of flight equipment as part of our ordinary activities and conforms our presentation to those of our publicly traded peers. The presentation for the three months ended March 31, 2017 has also been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. The standard did not have a material impact on our consolidated financial statements and related disclosures. (2) Refer to the selected financial information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers.

First Quarter Results

Net income for the quarter was $57.5 million, an increase of $15.1 million, or 36%, versus the prior year. Lower total revenues of $2.4 million were offset by lower interest expense of $6.0 million, lower depreciation of $4.2 million and a mark to market benefit from interest rate hedging of $3.2 million.

Total revenues were $202.7 million, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 1.1%, from the previous year. The decrease was driven by a $7.7 million decline in lease rental and finance and sales-type lease revenues, partially offset by a $5.0 million increase in the gain on the sale of flight equipment. Rental revenues were lower primarily due to the impact of wide-body lease transitions and extensions which occurred during the fourth quarter of 2017 at lower lease rates.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $191.1 million, a decrease of $2.2 million, or 1.2%, from the first quarter of 2017, due primarily to lower rental revenues, partially offset by higher gains from aircraft sales. We sold four aircraft for a gain on sale of $5.8 million during the first quarter of 2018 versus one aircraft sale that was closed during the first quarter of 2017.

Aviation Assets

During the first quarter 2018, we acquired four aircraft for $111 million and had commitments to acquire twelve additional aircraft in 2018 for more than $490 million. These sixteen aircraft have a weighted average age of 4.7 years and a weighted average remaining lease term of 5.6 years. All of the aircraft that we have acquired or have committed to acquire this year are narrow-body aircraft.

As of March 31, 2018, Aircastle owned 222 aircraft having a net book value of $6.7 billion. We also manage twelve aircraft with a net book value of $634 million on behalf of our joint ventures.

Owned Aircraft As of

March 31, 2018(1)

As of March 31, 2017(1) Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 6,677



$ 6,596

Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 5,304



$ 4,725

Number of Aircraft 222



200

Number of Unencumbered Aircraft 193



163

Weighted Average Fleet Age (years)(2) 9.3



8.2

Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (years)(2) 4.8



4.8

Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the quarter ended(3) 99.4 %

98.3 % Portfolio Yield for the quarter ended(2)(4) 11.5 %

12.3 % Net Cash Interest Margin(5) 8.3 %

Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures





Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 634



$ 682

Number of Aircraft 12



13



(1) Calculated using net book value of flight equipment held for lease and net investment in finance leases at period end. (2) Weighted by net book value. (3) Aircraft on-lease days as a percent of total days in period weighted by net book value. (4) Lease rental revenue, interest income and cash collections on our net investment in finance and sales-type leases for the period as a percent of the average net book value for the period; quarterly information is annualized. Based on the growing level of finance and sales-type lease revenue management revised the calculation of portfolio yield to include our net investment in finance and sales-type leases in the average net book value and to include the interest income and cash collections on our net investment in finance and sales-type leases in lease rentals. (5) Net Cash Interest Margin = Lease rental yield plus finance lease revenue and collections minus interest on borrowings, net of settlements on interest rate derivatives, and other liabilities / average NBV of flight equipment for the period calculated on a quarterly basis, annualized.

Financing Activity

During the first quarter of 2018, we repaid $75 million that was drawn under our unsecured revolving line of credit. The current undrawn available balance under this committed credit facility is $710 million.

Common Dividend

On May 1, 2018, Aircastle's Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2018 cash dividend on its common shares of $0.28 per share, payable on June 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 31, 2018. This is our 48th consecutive dividend.

Share Repurchases

Since the beginning of the year, the Company acquired approximately 494 thousand shares at an average price of $19.54 per share. Aircastle's Board of Directors previously authorized a $100 million share repurchase program, and there is approximately $86 million remaining under this authorization. Since 2011, the Company has repurchased 15.0 million shares at an average cost of $13.50 per share.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of March 31, 2018, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 234 aircraft leased to 81 customers located in 44 countries.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share data)



March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 210,815



$ 211,922

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 21,524



21,935

Accounts receivable 7,818



12,815

Flight equipment held for lease, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,109,182 and $1,125,594, respectively 6,143,695



6,188,469

Net investment in finance and sales-type leases 533,373



545,750

Unconsolidated equity method investments 78,220



76,982

Other assets 173,654



141,210

Total assets $ 7,169,099



$ 7,199,083









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





LIABILITIES





Borrowings from secured financings, net of debt issuance costs $ 824,189



$ 849,874

Borrowings from unsecured financings, net of debt issuance costs 3,391,224



3,463,732

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 139,961



140,221

Lease rentals received in advance 66,350



57,630

Security deposits 130,350



130,628

Maintenance payments 679,571



649,434

Total liabilities 5,231,645



5,291,519









Commitments and Contingencies













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding —



—

Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 78,539,191 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018; and 78,707,963 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 785



787

Additional paid-in capital 1,522,113



1,527,796

Retained earnings 415,605



380,331

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,049)



(1,350)

Total shareholders' equity 1,937,454



1,907,564

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,169,099



$ 7,199,083



Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Revenues:





Lease rental revenue $ 177,483



$ 190,586

Finance and sales-type lease revenue 9,442



4,073

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives (3,128)



(3,112)

Maintenance revenue 11,991



12,287

Total lease revenue 195,788



203,834

Gain on sale of flight equipment(1) 5,768



759

Other revenue 1,124



439

Total revenues(1) 202,680



205,032

Operating expenses:





Depreciation 75,002



79,174

Interest, net 57,108



63,068

Selling, general and administrative (including non-cash share-based payment expense of $2,378 and $2,102 for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively) 17,835



16,167

Impairment of flight equipment —



500

Maintenance and other costs 988



2,931

Total expenses 150,933



161,840









Total other income (expense) 3,174



(1,149)









Income from continuing operations before income taxes and earnings of unconsolidated equity method investments 54,921



42,043

Income tax (benefit) provision (844)



1,846

Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investments, net of tax 1,782



2,242

Net income $ 57,547



$ 42,439

Earnings per common share — Basic:





Net income per share $ 0.73



$ 0.54

Earnings per common share — Diluted:





Net income per share $ 0.73



$ 0.54

Dividends declared per share $ 0.28



$ 0.26



(1) As part of the Company's adoption of FASB ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), we have reclassified Gain on sale of flight equipment from Other income (expense) to Revenues on our Consolidated Statement of Income as of March 31, 2018. We believe this better reflects the sale of flight equipment as part of our ordinary activities and conforms our presentation to those of our publicly traded peers. The presentation for the three months ended March 31, 2017 has also been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. The standard did not have a material impact on our consolidated financial statements and related disclosures.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 57,547



$ 42,439

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 75,002



79,174

Amortization of deferred financing costs 3,533



4,155

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 3,128



3,112

Deferred income taxes 1,306



1,309

Non-cash share-based payment expense 2,378



2,102

Cash flow hedges reclassified into earnings 301



581

Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings (665)



(10,524)

Gain on sale of flight equipment (5,768)



(759)

Impairment of flight equipment —



500

Other (4,501)



112

Changes in certain assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 4,320



(1,407)

Other assets (2,666)



(1,000)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (57)



14,334

Lease rentals received in advance 8,554



(2,552)

Net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities 142,412



131,576

Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment (82,493)



(142,053)

Proceeds from sale of flight equipment 43,917



16,819

Net investment in finance and sales-type leases (16,256)



(35,785)

Collections on finance and sales-type leases 6,493



5,614

Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft sales deposits 2,900



(1,935)

Other 1,320



88

Net cash and restricted cash used in investing activities (44,119)



(157,252)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Repurchase of shares (9,413)



(2,513)

Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings —



500,000

Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings (101,725)



(31,178)

Deferred financing costs —



(8,038)

Security deposits and maintenance payments received 53,674



41,049

Security deposits and maintenance payments returned (20,262)



(39,383)

Dividends paid (22,085)



(20,466)

Net cash and restricted cash (used in) provided by financing activities (99,811)



439,471

Net increase in cash and restricted cash (1,518)



413,795

Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 233,857



508,817

Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 232,339



$ 922,612



Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Guidance Elements for the Second Quarter of 2018 ($ in millions, except for percentages) (Unaudited)

Guidance Item Q2:18 Lease rental revenue $174 - $178 Finance lease revenue $8 - $9 Amortization of net lease discounts and lease incentives $(3) - $(4) Maintenance revenue $0 - $1 Gain on sale $9 - $15 Depreciation $74 - $76 Interest, net $57 - $59 SG&A(1) $17 - $18 Full year effective tax rate 3% - 5%





(1) Includes ~$2.7M of non-cash share-based payment expense.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information (Amount in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Revenues(1) $ 202,680



$ 205,032









EBITDA(2) $ 191,941



$ 189,639









Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 191,145



$ 193,391









Net income $ 57,547



$ 42,439

Net income allocable to common shares $ 57,232



$ 42,167

Per common share - Basic $ 0.73



$ 0.54

Per common share - Diluted $ 0.73



$ 0.54









Adjusted net income(2) $ 56,751



$ 45,691

Adjusted net income allocable to common shares $ 56,440



$ 45,398

Per common share - Basic $ 0.72



$ 0.58

Per common share - Diluted $ 0.72



$ 0.58









Basic common shares outstanding 78,367



78,177

Diluted common shares outstanding(3) 78,595



78,372



(1) As part of the Company's adoption of FASB ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), we have reclassified Gain on sale of flight equipment from Other income (expense) to Revenues on our Consolidated Statement of Income as of March 31, 2018. We believe this better reflects the sale of flight equipment as part of our ordinary activities and conforms our presentation to those of our publicly traded peers. The presentation for the three months ended March 31, 2017 has also been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. The standard did not have a material impact on our consolidated financial statements and related disclosures. (2) Refer to the selected information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP information. (3) For the three months ended March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2017 dilutive shares represented contingently issuable shares related to the Company's PSUs.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Net income $ 57,547



$ 42,439

Depreciation 75,002



79,174

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 3,128



3,112

Interest, net 57,108



63,068

Income tax (benefit) provision (844)



1,846

EBITDA 191,941



189,639

Adjustments:





Impairment of flight equipment —



500

Non-cash share-based payment expense 2,378



2,102

(Gain) loss on mark-to-market of interest rate derivative contracts (3,174)



1,150

Adjusted EBITDA $ 191,145



$ 193,391



We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.

This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Net income $ 57,547



$ 42,439

(Gain) loss on mark-to-market of interest rate derivative contracts(1) (3,174)



1,150

Non-cash share-based payment expense(2) 2,378



2,102

Adjusted net income $ 56,751



$ 45,691



(1) Included in Other income (expense). (2) Included in Selling, general and administrative expenses.



Management believes that ANI, when viewed in conjunction with the Company's results under U.S. GAAP and the above reconciliation, provides useful information about operating and period-over-period performance and additional information that is useful for evaluating the underlying operating performance of our business without regard to periodic reporting elements related to interest rate derivative accounting, changes related to refinancing activity and non-cash share-based payment expense.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Cash Return on Equity Calculation (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

Period CFFO

Finance Lease Collections

Gain on Sale of Flt. Eqt.

Deprec.

Distributions in excess (less than) Equity Earnings

Cash

Earnings

Average Shareholders Equity

Trailing 12 Month Cash ROE 2012 $ 427,277



$ 3,852



$ 5,747



$ 269,920



$ —



$ 166,956



$ 1,425,658



11.7 % 2013 $ 424,037



$ 9,508



$ 37,220



$ 284,924



$ —



$ 185,841



$ 1,513,156



12.3 % 2014 $ 458,786



$ 10,312



$ 23,146



$ 299,365



$ 667



$ 193,546



$ 1,661,228



11.7 % 2015 $ 526,285



$ 9,559



$ 58,017



$ 318,783



$ (530)



$ 274,548



$ 1,759,871



15.6 % 2016 $ 468,092



$ 19,413



$ 39,126



$ 305,216



$ (1,782)



$ 219,633



$ 1,789,256



12.3 % 2017 $ 490,872



$ 32,184



$ 55,167



$ 298,664



$ (1,011)



$ 278,548



$ 1,861,005



15.0 % LTM Q1:18 $ 501,707



$ 33,063



$ 60,176



$ 294,492



$ (851)



$ 299,603



$ 1,881,633



15.9 %

Note: LTM Average Shareholders' Equity is the average of the most recent five quarters period end Shareholders' Equity. Management believes that the cash return on equity metric ("Cash ROE") when viewed in conjunction with the Company's results under U.S. GAAP and the above reconciliation, provide useful information about operating and period-over-period performance, and provide additional information that is useful for evaluating the underlying operating performance of our business without regard to periodic reporting impacts related to non-cash revenue and expense items and interest rate derivative accounting, while recognizing the depreciating nature of our assets.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Net Cash Interest Margin Calculation (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

Period

Average NBV

Quarterly Rental

Revenue(1)

Cash Interest(2)

Annualized Net

Cash Interest

Margin(1)(2) Q1:12

$ 4,388,008



$ 152,242



$ 44,969



9.8 % Q2:12

$ 4,542,477



$ 156,057



$ 48,798



9.4 % Q3:12

$ 4,697,802



$ 163,630



$ 41,373



10.4 % Q4:12

$ 4,726,457



$ 163,820



$ 43,461



10.2 % Q1:13

$ 4,740,161



$ 162,319



$ 48,591



9.6 % Q2:13

$ 4,840,396



$ 164,239



$ 44,915



9.9 % Q3:13

$ 4,863,444



$ 167,876



$ 47,682



9.9 % Q4:13

$ 5,118,601



$ 176,168



$ 49,080



9.9 % Q1:14

$ 5,312,651



$ 181,095



$ 51,685



9.7 % Q2:14

$ 5,721,521



$ 190,574



$ 48,172



10.0 % Q3:14

$ 5,483,958



$ 182,227



$ 44,820



10.0 % Q4:14

$ 5,468,637



$ 181,977



$ 44,459



10.1 % Q1:15

$ 5,743,035



$ 181,027



$ 50,235



9.1 % Q2:15

$ 5,967,898



$ 189,238



$ 51,413



9.2 % Q3:15

$ 6,048,330



$ 191,878



$ 51,428



9.3 % Q4:15

$ 5,962,874



$ 188,491



$ 51,250



9.2 % Q1:16

$ 5,988,076



$ 186,730



$ 51,815



9.0 % Q2:16

$ 5,920,030



$ 184,469



$ 55,779



8.7 % Q3:16

$ 6,265,175



$ 193,909



$ 57,589



8.7 % Q4:16

$ 6,346,361



$ 196,714



$ 58,631



8.7 % Q1:17

$ 6,505,355



$ 200,273



$ 58,839



8.7 % Q2:17

$ 6,512,100



$ 199,522



$ 55,871



8.8 % Q3:17

$ 5,985,908



$ 184,588



$ 53,457



8.8 % Q4:17

$ 6,247,581



$ 187,794



$ 53,035



8.6 % Q1:18

$ 6,700,223



$ 193,418



$ 53,978



8.3 %

(1) Management's Use of Net Cash Interest Margin: Beginning with this earnings release for the three months ended September 30, 2016, based on the growing level of finance and sales-type lease revenue, management revised the calculation of net cash interest margin to include our net investment in finance and sales-type leases in the average net book value and to include the interest income and cash collections on our net investment in finance and sales-type lease in lease rentals. The calculation of net cash interest margin for all prior periods presented is revised to be comparable with the current period presentation. (2) Excludes loan termination payments of $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2013, $1.5 million and $3.5 million in the first quarter and fourth quarter of 2016, respectively, and loan termination payments of $1.0 million in both the second and third quarters of 2017.



We define net cash interest margin as lease rentals from operating leases, interest income and cash collections from finance and sales-type leases minus interest on borrowings, net settlements on interest rate derivatives and other liabilities adjusted for loan termination payments divided by the average net book of flight equipment (which includes net investment on finance and sales-type leases) for the period calculated on a quarterly and annualized basis.



Management believes that net cash interest margin, when viewed in conjunction with the Company's results under U.S. GAAP and the above reconciliation, provides useful information about the effective deployment of our capital in the context of the yield on our aircraft assets, the utilization of those assets by our lessees, and our ability to borrow efficiently.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Presentation of Reclassification of Gain on Sale of Flight Equipment (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















As part of the Company's adoption of FASB ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), we have reclassified Gain on sale of flight equipment from Other income (expense) to Revenues on our Consolidated Statement of Income as of March 31, 2018. We believe this better reflects the sale of flight equipment as part of our ordinary activities and conforms our presentation to those of our publicly traded peers. The presentation for the three months ended March 31, 2017, has also been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. The standard did not have a material impact on our consolidated financial statements and related disclosures.

































Three Months Ended

March 31, 2017









Total revenues as previously reported $ 204,273











Gain on sale of flight equipment 759











Total revenues $ 205,032



Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of Net Income Allocable to Common Shares (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018 Weighted-average shares: Shares

Percent Common shares outstanding – Basic 78,367



99.45 % Unvested restricted common shares 431



0.55 % Total weighted-average shares outstanding 78,798



100.00 %







Common shares outstanding – Basic 78,367



99.71 % Effect of dilutive shares(1) 228



0.29 % Common shares outstanding – Diluted 78,595



100.00 %







Net income allocation





Net income $ 57,547



100.00 % Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to unvested restricted shares(2) (315)



(0.55) % Earnings available to common shares $ 57,232



99.45 %







Adjusted net income allocation





Adjusted net income $ 56,751



100.00 % Amounts allocated to unvested restricted shares (311)



(0.55) % Amounts allocated to common shares – Basic and Diluted $ 56,440



99.45 %

(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2018, distributed and undistributed earnings to restricted shares were 0.55% of net income and adjusted net income. The amount of restricted share forfeitures for the period presented is immaterial to the allocation of distributed and undistributed earnings. (2) For the period presented, dilutive shares represented contingently issuable shares.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of Net Income Allocable to Common Shares (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2017 Weighted-average shares: Shares

Percent Common shares outstanding – Basic 78,177



99.36 % Unvested restricted common shares 504



0.64 % Total weighted-average shares outstanding 78,681



100.00 %







Common shares outstanding – Basic 78,177



99.75 % Effect of dilutive shares(1) 195



0.25 % Common shares outstanding – Diluted 78,372



100.00 %







Net income allocation





Net income $ 42,439



100.00 % Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to unvested restricted shares(2) (272)



(0.64) % Earnings available to common shares $ 42,167



99.36 %







Adjusted net income allocation





Adjusted net income $ 45,691



100.00 % Amounts allocated to unvested restricted shares (293)



(0.64) % Amounts allocated to common shares – Basic and Diluted $ 45,398



99.36 %

(1) For the three months ended 2017, distributed and undistributed earnings to restricted shares were 0.64% of net income and adjusted net income. The amount of restricted share forfeitures for the period presented is immaterial to the allocation of distributed and undistributed earnings. (2) For the period presented, dilutive shares represented contingently issuable shares.

