Aircastle Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

News provided by

Aircastle Advisor LLC

12 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

Highlights for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2023

  • Total revenues of $218 million and net income of $23 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $191 million, up 25% compared to the first quarter 2022
  • Acquired 7 narrow-body aircraft for $306 million, 6 of which were new technology aircraft
  • Gain on sale of $43 million; includes $10 million related to the sales of 4 aircraft and other flight equipment, and $33 million of selling profit related to the reclassification of 10 aircraft from operating leases to sales-type leases.

Liquidity

  • Shareholders approved additional equity commitment of $500 million on July 5, 2023. Commitment is to be funded in two tranches with $200 million expected in July 2023 and the remaining $300 million expected in the first quarter of fiscal 2024
  • Total liquidity as of July 7, 2023 of $2.6 billion includes $1.5 billion of undrawn facilities, $0.5 billion of committed equity, $0.5 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows and sales through July 1, 2024, and $0.1 billion of unrestricted cash
  • 206 unencumbered aircraft with a net book value of $5.3 billion

STAMFORD, Conn., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "As aircraft manufacturers continue to fall short of their desired output, we're seeing sustained customer demand for both our new and current technology aircraft. In the first quarter, Aircastle continued last year's trading momentum with 7 narrow-body acquisitions, 6 of which further grow our fleet of in-demand, new technology aircraft."

Mr. Inglese concluded, "Last week, we announced an additional $500 million equity commitment from our shareholders, Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing. This is an outstanding reflection of their long-term investment horizon and their confidence in the prospects for our industry, team, and strategy. Such support, along with our IG Rating, and Aircastle's deep team of solutions-focused aviation experts, have us well-poised for the disciplined future growth of our in-demand portfolio of narrow-body passenger aircraft."

Aviation Assets

As of May 31, 2023, Aircastle owned 244 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $6.9 billion.  We also manage 9 aircraft with a net book value of $282 million on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.

Owned Aircraft

As of
May 31, 2023

As of
May 31, 2022

Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.)

$           6,862

$           6,388

Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment ($ mils.)

$           5,348

$           5,322

Number of Aircraft

244

241

Number of Unencumbered Aircraft

206

210

Number of Lessees

73

74

Number of Countries

43

44

Weighted Average Fleet Age (Years)(1)

9.6

10.4

Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (Years)(1)

5.4

5.1

Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the three months ended(2)

95.6 %

94.8 %




Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures


Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.)

$              282

$              295

Number of Aircraft

9

9

_______________

(1)

Weighted by Net Book Value.

(2)

Aircraft on-lease days as a percent of total days in period weighted by Net Book Value.


Conference Call

In connection with this press release, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time.  All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call.  The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1 (877) 870-4263 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or +1 (412) 317-0790 (outside the U.S. and Canada) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start. Please reference our company name "Aircastle" when prompted by the operator.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.aircastle.com.  Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. 

For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay will be available on Aircastle's website shortly after the live call.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world.  As of May 31, 2023, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 253 aircraft leased to 73 airline customers located in 43 countries.

Safe Harbor

All statements in this press release, other than characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, statements relating to our proposed public offering of notes and our ability to acquire, sell, lease or finance aircraft, raise capital, pay dividends, and increase revenues, earnings, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and the global aviation industry and aircraft leasing sector. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seeks," "estimates" and variations on these words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.  These statements are based on our historical performance and that of our subsidiaries and on our current plans, estimates and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that could lead to actual results materially different from those described in the forward-looking statements; Aircastle can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.  Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated as of the date of this press release.  These risks or uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in Aircastle's filings with the SEC and previously disclosed under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Aircastle's most recent Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC.  In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Aircastle to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.  Aircastle expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or circumstances.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)


May 31,
2023

February 28,
2023

(Unaudited)

ASSETS


Cash and cash equivalents

$        136,156

$        231,861

Accounts receivable

11,635

12,855

Flight equipment held for lease, net

6,595,518

6,567,606

Net investment in leases, net

266,630

67,694

Unconsolidated equity method investment

40,911

40,505

Other assets

305,979

346,330

Total assets

$     7,356,829

$     7,266,851




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


LIABILITIES


Borrowings from secured financings, net

$        933,005

$        752,298

Borrowings from unsecured financings, net

3,720,956

3,842,454

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

198,941

206,473

Lease rentals received in advance

48,952

66,816

Security deposits

63,735

61,734

Maintenance payments

497,012

465,618

Total liabilities

5,462,601

5,395,393




Commitments and Contingencies






SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate liquidation preference of $400,000) shares issued and outstanding at May 31, 2023 and February 28, 2023


Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 14,048 shares issued and outstanding at May 31, 2023 and February 28, 2023


Additional paid-in capital

1,878,774

1,878,774

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

15,454

(7,316)

Total shareholders' equity

1,894,228

1,871,458

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$     7,356,829

$     7,266,851

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended May 31,

2023

2022

Revenues:


Lease rental revenue

$        146,735

$        144,144

Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue

1,073

2,598

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

(7,207)

(5,388)

Maintenance revenue

34,520

27,099

Total lease revenue

175,121

168,453

Gain on sale of flight equipment

42,594

3,687

Other revenue

776

3,424

Total revenues

218,491

175,564




Operating expenses:


Depreciation

88,789

81,318

Interest, net

56,891

50,294

Selling, general and administrative

20,835

19,916

Provision for credit losses

6,959

580

Impairment of flight equipment

1,097

4,428

Maintenance and other costs

8,533

8,065

Total operating expenses

183,104

164,601




Other income (expense):


Loss on extinguishment of debt


(463)

Other

1,337

Total other income (expense)

1,337

(463)




Income from continuing operations before income taxes and earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment

36,724

10,500

Income tax provision

14,360

3,329

Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment, net of tax

406

511




Net income

$          22,770

$            7,682




Net income available to common shareholders

$          22,770

$            7,682




Total comprehensive income available to common shareholders

$          22,770

$            7,682

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended May 31,

2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net income

$           22,770

$             7,682

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation

88,789

81,318

Amortization of deferred financing costs

4,031

3,597

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

7,207

5,388

Deferred income taxes

3,812

2,865

Collections on net investment in leases

927

2,282

Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings

(3,203)

9,076

Gain on sale of flight equipment

(42,594)

(3,687)

Loss on extinguishment of debt


463

Impairment of flight equipment

1,097

4,428

Provision for credit losses

6,959

580

Other

(397)

(508)

Changes in certain assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable

3,209

4,274

Other assets

(3,607)

(5,008)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,272

(4,305)

Lease rentals received in advance

9,178

1,848

Net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities

100,450

110,293

Cash flows from investing activities:


Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment

(322,151)

(63,724)

Proceeds from sale of flight equipment

53,782

58,233

Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft sales deposits

4,947

(8,716)

Other

(2,900)

Net cash and restricted cash used in investing activities

(266,322)

(14,207)

Cash flows from financing activities:


Net proceeds from preference share issuance


Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings

624,911

Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings

(569,206)

(39,923)

Debt extinguishment costs


(291)

Deferred financing costs

(527)

(1,860)

Security deposits and maintenance payments received

31,620

27,911

Security deposits and maintenance payments returned

(6,131)

(425)

Dividends paid

(10,500)

(10,500)

Net cash and restricted cash provided by (used in) financing activities

70,167

(25,088)

Net increase in cash and restricted cash

(95,705)

70,998

Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period

231,861

170,682

Cash and restricted cash at end of period

$         136,156

$         241,680

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended May 31,

2023

2022

Net income

$       22,770

$         7,682

Depreciation

88,789

81,318

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

7,207

5,388

Interest, net

56,891

50,294

Income tax provision

14,360

3,329

EBITDA

190,017

148,011

Adjustments:


Impairment of flight equipment

1,097

4,428

Loss on extinguishment of debt


463




Adjusted EBITDA

$     191,114

$     152,902

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization.  We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.

This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance.  It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results.  Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization.  EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes.  Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

Contact:
Aircastle Advisor LLC
Jim Connelly, SVP ESG & Corporate Communications
Tel: +1-203-504-1871
[email protected]

SOURCE Aircastle Advisor LLC

Also from this source

Aircastle Receives $500 Million Equity Commitment from Shareholders to Fuel Growth

Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on July 12, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.