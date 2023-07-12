Aircastle Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Highlights for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2023

Total revenues of $218 million and net income of $23 million

and net income of Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $191 million , up 25% compared to the first quarter 2022

of , up 25% compared to the first quarter 2022 Acquired 7 narrow-body aircraft for $306 million , 6 of which were new technology aircraft

, 6 of which were new technology aircraft Gain on sale of $43 million ; includes $10 million related to the sales of 4 aircraft and other flight equipment, and $33 million of selling profit related to the reclassification of 10 aircraft from operating leases to sales-type leases.

Liquidity

Shareholders approved additional equity commitment of $500 million on July 5, 2023 . Commitment is to be funded in two tranches with $200 million expected in July 2023 and the remaining $300 million expected in the first quarter of fiscal 2024

on . Commitment is to be funded in two tranches with expected in and the remaining expected in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 Total liquidity as of July 7, 2023 of $2.6 billion includes $1.5 billion of undrawn facilities, $0.5 billion of committed equity, $0.5 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows and sales through July 1, 2024 , and $0.1 billion of unrestricted cash

of includes of undrawn facilities, of committed equity, of projected adjusted operating cash flows and sales through , and of unrestricted cash 206 unencumbered aircraft with a net book value of $5.3 billion

STAMFORD, Conn., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "As aircraft manufacturers continue to fall short of their desired output, we're seeing sustained customer demand for both our new and current technology aircraft. In the first quarter, Aircastle continued last year's trading momentum with 7 narrow-body acquisitions, 6 of which further grow our fleet of in-demand, new technology aircraft."

Mr. Inglese concluded, "Last week, we announced an additional $500 million equity commitment from our shareholders, Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing. This is an outstanding reflection of their long-term investment horizon and their confidence in the prospects for our industry, team, and strategy. Such support, along with our IG Rating, and Aircastle's deep team of solutions-focused aviation experts, have us well-poised for the disciplined future growth of our in-demand portfolio of narrow-body passenger aircraft."

Aviation Assets

As of May 31, 2023, Aircastle owned 244 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $6.9 billion. We also manage 9 aircraft with a net book value of $282 million on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.

Owned Aircraft As of

May 31, 2023

As of

May 31, 2022 Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 6,862

$ 6,388 Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 5,348

$ 5,322 Number of Aircraft 244

241 Number of Unencumbered Aircraft 206

210 Number of Lessees 73

74 Number of Countries 43

44 Weighted Average Fleet Age (Years)(1) 9.6

10.4 Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (Years)(1) 5.4

5.1 Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the three months ended(2) 95.6 %

94.8 %







Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures





Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 282

$ 295 Number of Aircraft 9

9

_______________ (1) Weighted by Net Book Value. (2) Aircraft on-lease days as a percent of total days in period weighted by Net Book Value.





About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of May 31, 2023, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 253 aircraft leased to 73 airline customers located in 43 countries.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share data)



May 31,

2023

February 28,

2023

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 136,156

$ 231,861 Accounts receivable 11,635

12,855 Flight equipment held for lease, net 6,595,518

6,567,606 Net investment in leases, net 266,630

67,694 Unconsolidated equity method investment 40,911

40,505 Other assets 305,979

346,330 Total assets $ 7,356,829

$ 7,266,851







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





LIABILITIES





Borrowings from secured financings, net $ 933,005

$ 752,298 Borrowings from unsecured financings, net 3,720,956

3,842,454 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 198,941

206,473 Lease rentals received in advance 48,952

66,816 Security deposits 63,735

61,734 Maintenance payments 497,012

465,618 Total liabilities 5,462,601

5,395,393







Commitments and Contingencies













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate liquidation preference of $400,000) shares issued and outstanding at May 31, 2023 and February 28, 2023 —

— Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 14,048 shares issued and outstanding at May 31, 2023 and February 28, 2023 —

— Additional paid-in capital 1,878,774

1,878,774 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 15,454

(7,316) Total shareholders' equity 1,894,228

1,871,458 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,356,829

$ 7,266,851

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended May 31,

2023

2022 Revenues:





Lease rental revenue $ 146,735

$ 144,144 Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue 1,073

2,598 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives (7,207)

(5,388) Maintenance revenue 34,520

27,099 Total lease revenue 175,121

168,453 Gain on sale of flight equipment 42,594

3,687 Other revenue 776

3,424 Total revenues 218,491

175,564







Operating expenses:





Depreciation 88,789

81,318 Interest, net 56,891

50,294 Selling, general and administrative 20,835

19,916 Provision for credit losses 6,959

580 Impairment of flight equipment 1,097

4,428 Maintenance and other costs 8,533

8,065 Total operating expenses 183,104

164,601







Other income (expense):





Loss on extinguishment of debt —

(463) Other 1,337

— Total other income (expense) 1,337

(463)







Income from continuing operations before income taxes and earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment 36,724

10,500 Income tax provision 14,360

3,329 Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment, net of tax 406

511







Net income $ 22,770

$ 7,682







Net income available to common shareholders $ 22,770

$ 7,682







Total comprehensive income available to common shareholders $ 22,770

$ 7,682

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended May 31,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities :





Net income $ 22,770

$ 7,682 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 88,789

81,318 Amortization of deferred financing costs 4,031

3,597 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 7,207

5,388 Deferred income taxes 3,812

2,865 Collections on net investment in leases 927

2,282 Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings (3,203)

9,076 Gain on sale of flight equipment (42,594)

(3,687) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

463 Impairment of flight equipment 1,097

4,428 Provision for credit losses 6,959

580 Other (397)

(508) Changes in certain assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 3,209

4,274 Other assets (3,607)

(5,008) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,272

(4,305) Lease rentals received in advance 9,178

1,848 Net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities 100,450

110,293 Cash flows from investing activities :





Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment (322,151)

(63,724) Proceeds from sale of flight equipment 53,782

58,233 Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft sales deposits 4,947

(8,716) Other (2,900)

— Net cash and restricted cash used in investing activities (266,322)

(14,207) Cash flows from financing activities :





Net proceeds from preference share issuance —

— Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings 624,911

— Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings (569,206)

(39,923) Debt extinguishment costs —

(291) Deferred financing costs (527)

(1,860) Security deposits and maintenance payments received 31,620

27,911 Security deposits and maintenance payments returned (6,131)

(425) Dividends paid (10,500)

(10,500) Net cash and restricted cash provided by (used in) financing activities 70,167

(25,088) Net increase in cash and restricted cash (95,705)

70,998 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 231,861

170,682 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 136,156

$ 241,680

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended May 31,

2023

2022 Net income $ 22,770

$ 7,682 Depreciation 88,789

81,318 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 7,207

5,388 Interest, net 56,891

50,294 Income tax provision 14,360

3,329 EBITDA 190,017

148,011 Adjustments:





Impairment of flight equipment 1,097

4,428 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

463







Adjusted EBITDA $ 191,114

$ 152,902



We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.

This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

