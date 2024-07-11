Aircastle Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Jul 11, 2024, 07:00 ET
Highlights for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2024
- Total revenues of $205 million and net income of $16 million
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $186 million
- Lease rental revenue and direct financing and sales-type lease revenue increased 14% compared to first quarter 2023
- Acquired 9 aircraft for $223 million; net book value of flight equipment is $7.3 billion, up 7% compared to first quarter 2023
- Fleet utilization at 99%
Liquidity
- Ratings Outlook revised to Positive by S&P
- Received $300 million equity from shareholders in June 2024, completing a $500 million total commitment
- Total liquidity as of July 5, 2024 of $2.6 billion includes $2.0 billion of undrawn facilities, $0.5 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows and sales through July 5, 2025, and $0.1 billion of unrestricted cash
- 212 unencumbered aircraft and other flight equipment with a net book value of $6.0 billion
STAMFORD, Conn., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The increasing demand for air travel has enabled global traffic to meet, and in some regions, exceed 2019 levels. While IATA is predicting world passengers to increase 3.8% annually over the next 20 years, aircraft and engine manufacturers are not providing the output that meets even baseline needs of airlines. As a result, we're seeing strong long-term demand for all narrow-body passenger aircraft types and extended viability of current technology aircraft."
Mr. Inglese concluded, "We recently announced that our shareholders, Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing, have completed their $500 million equity commitment. During the first quarter, our IG status was further bolstered by an Outlook revision to Positive from S&P. With positive tailwinds, we're pleased to be putting our equity to work and growing our fleet with the most sought-after narrow-body passenger aircraft."
Refer to the selected financial information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers.
Aviation Assets
As of May 31, 2024, Aircastle owned 250 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $7.3 billion. We also manage 9 aircraft with a net book value of $268 million on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.
|
Owned Aircraft
|
As of
|
As of
|
Net Book Value of Flight Equipment
|
$ 7,327
|
$ 6,862
|
Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment
|
$ 5,958
|
$ 5,348
|
Number of Aircraft
|
250
|
244
|
Number of Unencumbered Aircraft
|
212
|
206
|
Number of Lessees
|
76
|
73
|
Number of Countries
|
44
|
43
|
Weighted Average Fleet Age (Years)(1)
|
9.6
|
9.6
|
Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (Years)(1)
|
5.2
|
5.4
|
Weighted Average Fleet Utilization during the three months ended May 31, 2024 and 2023(2)
|
99.1 %
|
95.6 %
|
Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures
|
Net Book Value of Flight Equipment
|
$ 268
|
$ 282
|
Number of Aircraft
|
9
|
9
|
_______________
|
1. Weighted by Net Book Value.
|
2. Aircraft on-lease days as a percentage of total days in period weighted by Net Book Value.
About Aircastle Limited
Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of May 31, 2024, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 259 aircraft leased to 77 airline customers located in 44 countries.
|
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
|
May 31,
|
February 29,
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 164,604
|
$ 129,977
|
Accounts receivable
|
9,380
|
12,518
|
Flight equipment held for lease, net
|
7,047,120
|
6,940,502
|
Net investment in leases, net
|
279,901
|
282,439
|
Unconsolidated equity method investment
|
43,229
|
42,710
|
Other assets
|
278,458
|
271,807
|
Total assets
|
$ 7,822,692
|
$ 7,679,953
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
LIABILITIES
|
Borrowings from secured financings, net
|
$ 855,908
|
$ 875,397
|
Borrowings from unsecured financings, net
|
3,876,765
|
3,823,099
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
271,701
|
219,588
|
Lease rentals received in advance
|
63,137
|
52,654
|
Security deposits
|
71,488
|
69,544
|
Maintenance payments
|
533,838
|
505,897
|
Total liabilities
|
5,672,837
|
5,546,179
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate
|
—
|
—
|
Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 15,564 shares
|
—
|
—
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
2,078,774
|
2,078,774
|
Retained earnings
|
71,081
|
55,000
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
2,149,855
|
2,133,774
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 7,822,692
|
$ 7,679,953
|
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
|
Three Months Ended May 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Revenues:
|
Lease rental revenue
|
$ 162,570
|
$ 146,735
|
Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue
|
5,457
|
1,073
|
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
|
(6,649)
|
(7,207)
|
Maintenance revenue
|
42,149
|
34,520
|
Total lease revenue
|
203,527
|
175,121
|
Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment
|
1,010
|
42,594
|
Other revenue
|
636
|
776
|
Total revenues
|
205,173
|
218,491
|
Operating expenses:
|
Depreciation
|
89,358
|
88,789
|
Interest, net
|
64,813
|
56,891
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
22,055
|
20,835
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(145)
|
6,959
|
Impairment of flight equipment
|
5,211
|
1,097
|
Maintenance and other costs
|
4,443
|
8,533
|
Total operating expenses
|
185,735
|
183,104
|
Other income (expense):
|
Other
|
(304)
|
1,337
|
Total other income (expense)
|
(304)
|
1,337
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment
|
19,134
|
36,724
|
Income tax provision
|
3,572
|
14,360
|
Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment, net of tax
|
519
|
406
|
Net income
|
$ 16,081
|
$ 22,770
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 16,081
|
$ 22,770
|
Total comprehensive income available to common shareholders
|
$ 16,081
|
$ 22,770
|
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
|
Three Months Ended May 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$ 16,081
|
$ 22,770
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation
|
89,358
|
88,789
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
4,343
|
4,031
|
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
|
6,649
|
7,207
|
Deferred income taxes
|
5,314
|
3,812
|
Collections on net investment in leases
|
713
|
927
|
Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings
|
(2,210)
|
(3,203)
|
Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment
|
(1,010)
|
(42,594)
|
Impairment of flight equipment
|
5,211
|
1,097
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(145)
|
6,959
|
Other
|
(508)
|
(397)
|
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(1,273)
|
3,209
|
Other assets
|
(2,927)
|
(3,607)
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
17,967
|
2,272
|
Lease rentals received in advance
|
9,441
|
9,178
|
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities
|
147,004
|
100,450
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment
|
(224,935)
|
(322,151)
|
Proceeds from sale of flight equipment
|
25,379
|
53,782
|
Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft sales deposits
|
35,181
|
4,947
|
Other
|
(209)
|
(2,900)
|
Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities
|
(164,584)
|
(266,322)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings
|
550,000
|
624,911
|
Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings
|
(520,118)
|
(569,206)
|
Deferred financing costs
|
(48)
|
(527)
|
Security deposits and maintenance payments received
|
34,960
|
31,620
|
Security deposits and maintenance payments returned
|
(2,087)
|
(6,131)
|
Dividends paid
|
(10,500)
|
(10,500)
|
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities
|
52,207
|
70,167
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
34,627
|
(95,705)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
129,977
|
231,861
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 164,604
|
$ 136,156
|
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
|
Three Months Ended May 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Net income
|
$ 16,081
|
$ 22,770
|
Depreciation
|
89,358
|
88,789
|
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
|
6,649
|
7,207
|
Interest, net
|
64,813
|
56,891
|
Income tax provision
|
3,572
|
14,360
|
EBITDA
|
180,473
|
190,017
|
Adjustments:
|
Impairment of flight equipment
|
5,211
|
1,097
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 185,684
|
$ 191,114
We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.
This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.
EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.
