Aircastle Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Quarterly Dividend

Aircastle Limited

Nov 06, 2019, 09:25 ET

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) ("Aircastle") announced today that the Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter 2019 cash dividend on its common shares of $0.32 per share, payable on December 13, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 29, 2019.  This is our 54th consecutive dividend and represents a 6.7% increase over the previous quarter's cash dividend.  Since 2011, Aircastle has increased the common dividend ten times. 

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world.  As of September 30, 2019, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 277 aircraft leased to 87 customers located in 48 countries. 

Contacts:

Aircastle Advisor LLC

The IGB Group

Frank Constantinople, SVP Investor Relations          

Leon Berman

Tel: +1-203-504-1063

Tel: +1-212-477-8438

fconstantinople@aircastle.com

lberman@igbir.com

For more information on Aircastle, please visit www.aircastle.com.

